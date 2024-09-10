Ohio State Buckeyes Dodged A Bullet By Not Getting This Quarterback
The Ohio State Buckeyes were fortunate to land former Kansas State quarterback Will Howard via the transfer portal this offseason.
While Howard has been efficient in his first two starts in the scarlet and gray, the team could have been in a worse situation if head coach Ryan Day landed quarterback Riley Leonard in the portal.
Coming out of high school, Leonard was a three-star prospect that received offers from multiple power-four schools. He would ultimately decide on Duke University and broke out on the college football scene in 2022. The 6-foot-4, 215 lbs quarterback threw for nearly 3,000 yards and 20 touchdowns while rushing for 699 yards and 13 touchdowns.
The hype from his first full season as the Blue Devils caught the attention of many, and Leonard would carry the solid play into the 2023 season. Despite missing the last five games due to an ankle injury, the dual-threat quarterback helped lead Duke to another successful season.
Leonard would hit the portal after last season and planned to take a visit to Columbus, along with Notre Dame and Auburn. But shortly after his trip to South Bend, the No. 9 ranked quarterback in the 2024 transfer portal cycle made his commitment to the Fighting Irish.
Expectations were high for Leonard this season, as Notre Dame was considered a massive upgrade from the developing program of Duke. However, the up-and-coming start has been quiet underwhelming in his first two starts.
Leonard has thrown for 321 yards and one interception so far in 2024, while also being at the helm for the Fighting Irish's loss to Northern Illinois.
To make matters worse, Leonard has sustained an injury to his non-throwing shoulder, according the On3.
Despite the veteran quarterback being expected to play this weekend, Leonard's dual-threat style of play continues to put him at risk for missing time.
Leonard and the No. 18 ranked Fighting Irish will be battle-tested for the rest of the season, but it's safe to say the Buckeyes nailed it in the portal with Howard.