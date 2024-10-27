Ohio State vs. Penn State Is Top-4 Matchup After Latest AP Poll
Despite being on the verge of a potential upset in Week 9, the Ohio State Buckeyes remain No. 4 in the Week 10 edition of the College Football AP Polling.
The Buckeyes will have a chance to dethrone the No. 3 ranked Penn State Nittany Lions in Week 10, as head coach Ryan Day and his squad will travel to the University Park on Saturday in another big-time matchup.
Penn State jumped over Ohio State in the AP Polling after the team's Week 7 loss to Oregon, as the Nittany Lions still hold a perfect record. However, the matchup between two of the best teams in college football could shake up the Top 25 rankings, along with the Big Ten Conference Championship landscape.
Looking at the rest of the conference, the Oregon Ducks solidified themselves as the No. 1 in the nation after taking down Illinois in Week 9, 38-9. Head coach Dan Lanning and his squad will not face another opponent in the AP Top 25 for the rest of the season, pending any late-season movement. With a light schedule for the remainder of the season, Oregon has a chance to lock up the No. 1 spot before the Big Ten Championship.
The Fighting Illini, on the other hand, fell four spots to No. 24 in the Week 10 edition of the AP Polling following the loss to the Ducks. Illinois stands at 6-2 on the season with losses to two teams in the top three, giving the program a favorable resume come bowl season.
After a huge 31-17 victory over Washington, the red-hot Indiana Hoosiers remain at the No. 13 spot. Even though Indiana is one of three undefeated teams in the Big Ten Conference, the program is still fighting for a chance to be featured in this year's College Football Playoffs.