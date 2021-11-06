Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba Sets School Single-Game Receptions Record

While Ohio State’s 26-17 win at Nebraska was far from memorable from an offensive standpoint, sophomore wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba had a game he won’t soon forget.

In fact, the sophomore from Rockwall, Texas, caught a school single-game record with 15 catches for 240 yards and one touchdown – including a 75-yard score in the second quarter.

That broke the record set by former wide receiver David Boston, who had 14 catches for 153 yards and one touchdown in a 31-27 loss at Penn State in 1997.

“I thought he played well,” head coach Ryan Day said after the game, noting Smith-Njigba was dealing with a cramping issue in the third quarter. “Not only did he perform, but he was gritty out there and worked through some things. He did a good job in the punt return, as well.”

Smith-Njigba came into the game with 35 catches for 648 yards and three touchdowns. His increased production was needed for the Buckeyes, who were without junior wide receiver Garrett Wilson this afternoon.

The 240 receiving yards were also the second-most in a game in school history, trailing only the late Terry Glenn, who caught nine passes for 253 yards and four touchdowns a 54-14 win at Pittsburgh in 1995.

