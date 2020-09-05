CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Call it rust… call it first-game jitters amid high expectations… call it a lack of preparation due to COVID-19 obstacles… call it whatever you want. But No. 2-ranked Ohio State needed a late field goal from Blake Haubeil to avoid a potentially disastrous result during its Big Ten opener.

The Buckeyes got just that with three seconds remaining, as their senior kicker buried a 23-yard attempt to help OSU emerge from Memorial Stadium over upset-minded Illinois, 27-24.

Ohio State appeared ready to deliver a runaway victory that many expected, marching right down the field on its opening possession and culminating with a seven-yard touchdown pass from Justin Fields to a wide-open Jaylen Harris. The senior receiver made a tip-toe catch in the back of the end zone for his first career TD.

Haubeil then buried a 42-yard field goal to give the Buckeyes a 10-0 lead after one quarter, but neither team could string together much offensively in the second. The only scoring occurred just before intermission when the Fighting Illini connected on a 35-yard field goal to leave the deficit at 10-3.

Lovie Smith’s bunch maintained confidence and exploded to begin the second half, ripping off consecutive touchdowns in the third quarter to somehow jump ahead 17-10. Junior running back Mike Epstein accounted for both scores, delivering a six-yard run up the middle and then laying out to secure a 32-yard toss (on a critical third down) from quarterback Brandon Peters.

Ohio State gathered itself, responding with a 72-yard drive on the next possession to draw even after Demario McCall punched in a short touchdown on the opening play of the fourth quarter. Standout cornerback Shaun Wade then came up huge defensively, intercepting Peters on the first play of the ensuing Illinois drive to give the Buckeyes a short field.

McCall soon capped off another sequence as OSU went hurry-up, carrying three-straight times to give the visitors a 24-17 advantage. Illinois countered back nicely, with Peters finishing a game-tying sequence by completing another pass on third down (this time into a crowded area) with 1:56 on the game clock. Daniel Barker's touchdown tied the game at 24-24.

Fields would enjoy the final laugh, engineering a game-winning drive that included a monumental 4th and 17 conversion from the Illinois 39. The Heisman candidate ripped a 23-yard strike to a diving Jameson Williams, ultimately setting the stage for Haubeil to split the uprights.

The game's final play also kept everyone in suspense, as Peters completed his hail-mary attempt to a diving target that got behind the Buckeye defense before hitting the turf.

Fields went an incredibly efficient 22 of 26 passing for 241 yards while adding 43 more on the ground. Oklahoma transfer Trey Sermon tallied 108 total yards in his Buckeye debut, contributing 53 rushing and another 55 receiving out of the backfield.

Highly-touted freshman Julian Fleming, the nation’s top recruit from the 2020 cycle, had two catches for 26 yards in his first college game. One of those happened on the final drive.

Perhaps the most surprising aspect of the entire game was OSU wide receiver Chris Olave being held without a catch. The preseason Biletnikoff Award Watch List honoree did have a few punt returns.

Peters was solid himself for the hosts, completing 24 of 36 for 256 yards and using his legs for another 62. Illinois hung around thanks to converting a whopping 10 of 14 third downs.

Ohio State, which has now won 16-straight games against conference opponents, will return to Columbus for its home opener next weekend against Rutgers. Kickoff from the Horseshoe is scheduled for 12 p.m.