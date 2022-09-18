Photos From Ohio State's 77-21 Win Over Toledo

Redshirt sophomore quarterback C.J. Stroud threw for 367 yards and five touchdowns to lead Ohio State to a 77-21 win over Toledo on Saturday night.

The Buckeyes put up 763 yards of total offense, which fell just shy of the school single-game record of 776 yards set in a 77-10 win over Bowling Green in 2016.

“There are a few things we’ve got to clean up going into conference play, but suddenly you look and the scoreboard and we’re proud of what we did,” head coach Ryan Day said after the game.

Ohio State played without multiple starters and suffered several injuries throughout the game, including one that sent sophomore running back TreVeyon Henderson to the locker room.

Day noted none of injuries were long term, but rather that the Buckeyes were keeping those players on the sidelines out of “an abundance of caution” heading into Big Ten play.

That said, check out more than 100 photos from Ohio State’s win over Toledo below:

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State TE Cade Stover Becoming Weapon In Passing Game

Ohio State Treating Injuries With "An Abundance Of Caution”

Instant Analysis From Ohio State's Amazing Performance Against Toledo

Watch Ryan Day's Press Conference After Buckeyes Destroy Toledo

Buckeye Defense Stymies Toledo, Despite Missing Three Starters

Ohio State Football Nearly Breaks School Total Offensive Yards Record

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!