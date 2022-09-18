Skip to main content

Photos From Ohio State's 77-21 Win Over Toledo

More than 100 of our favorite shots from Saturday's matchup between the Buckeyes and Rockets.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Redshirt sophomore quarterback C.J. Stroud threw for 367 yards and five touchdowns to lead Ohio State to a 77-21 win over Toledo on Saturday night.

The Buckeyes put up 763 yards of total offense, which fell just shy of the school single-game record of 776 yards set in a 77-10 win over Bowling Green in 2016.

“There are a few things we’ve got to clean up going into conference play, but suddenly you look and the scoreboard and we’re proud of what we did,” head coach Ryan Day said after the game.

Ohio State played without multiple starters and suffered several injuries throughout the game, including one that sent sophomore running back TreVeyon Henderson to the locker room.

Day noted none of injuries were long term, but rather that the Buckeyes were keeping those players on the sidelines out of “an abundance of caution” heading into Big Ten play.

That said, check out more than 100 photos from Ohio State’s win over Toledo below:

1. Ryan Day
2. Paris Johnson
3. C.J. Hicks
4. Josh Proctor
5. C.J. Stroud
6. Cameron Martinez
7. Denzel Burke
8. Jantzen Dunn
9. Kamryn Babb
10. Zach Harrison
11. Kaleb Brown
12. Jim Knowles
13. Palaie Gaoteote
14. Cameron Brown
16. Marvin Harrison Jr
17. Dawand Jones
18. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
19. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
20. Kevin Wilson
21. Jayden Ballard
22. Tyleik Williams
23. Hero Kanu
24. Michael Hall
25. Tyler Friday
26. Marvin Harrison Jr
27. Xavier Johnson
28. Kyion Grayes
29. Julian Fleming
30. Ryan Day
31. Paris Johnson
32. Xavier Johnson
33. Emeka Egbuka
34. TreVeyon Henderson
35. Kourt Williams
36. C.J. Stroud
37. Palaie Gaoteote
38. Gee Scott
39. Cade Stover
40. Cade Stover
41. Cade Stover
42. TreVeyon Henderson
43. TreVeyon Henderson
44. TreVeyon Henderson
45. Reid Carrico
46. J.T. Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer
47. Zach Harrison
48. Marvin Harrison Jr
49. Marvin Harrison Jr
50. Marvin Harrison Jr
51. Miyan Williams
52. Cade Stover
53. Emeka Egbuka
54. Emeka Egbuka
55. C.J. Stroud
56. Cade Stover
57. C.J. Stroud
58. Dequan Finn
59. Donovan Jackson
60. Noah Ruggles
62. Paris Johnson
61. Julian Fleming
63. Julian Fleming
64. Julian Fleming
65. C.J. Stroud
66. Dallas Gant
67. Jakailin Johnson
68. Denzel Burke
69. Cade Stover
70. Jayden Ballard
71. Kourt Williams
73. Tommy Eichenberg
72. Tyler Friday
74. Jack Sawyer
75. Jack Sawyer
76. Jack Sawyer
77. Cody Simon
78. Zach Harrison
79. Tyleik Williams
80. Palaie Gaoteote
81. Dawand Jones
82. Luke Wypler
83. C.J. Stroud
84. Matthew Jones
85. Luke Wypler
86. Emeka Egbuka
87. Emeka Egbuka and Luke Wypler
88. Bradley Robinson
89. Tegra Tshabola
90. Reis Stocksdale
91. Gee Scott
92. Dallan Hayden
93. Jayden Ballard
94. Jayden Ballard
95. C.J. Stroud and Marvin Harrison Jr
96. C.J. Hicks
97. Jyaire Brown
98. Jaden McKenzie
99. T.C. Caffey
100. T.C. Caffey
101. Dawand Jones
102. C.J. Stroud
103. T.C. Caffey and TreVeyon Henderson
104. Sonny Styles
105. Kye Stokes
106. Dallas Gant

