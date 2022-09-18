With all of the weapons on Ohio State's roster, redshirt junior tight end Cade Stover won’t often be the first read for redshirt sophomore quarterback C.J. Stroud.

He was on the opening drive of Saturday night’s 77-21 win over Toledo, though, hauling in a 38-yard reception that set up sophomore TreVeyon Henderson’s seven-yard touchdown run one play later.

The two hooked up again on the following drive, as a 34-yard pitch and catch from Stroud to Stover put the Buckeyes at the Rockets’ 12-yard line, and Ohio State scored two plays later to take a 14-7 lead.

“You saw his versatility, how tough his is and how physical he is at the line of scrimmage,” head coach Ryan Day said after the game. “Now, you’re starting to see that he can be a weapon in the passing game.”

The Buckeyes nearly rewarded Stover for his efforts on the third possession of the game, but Stroud – in a moment of excitement – overthrew Stover running wide open in the back corner of the end zone on a play-action pass.

Stroud then went back to Stover on the fourth drive of the game when he was flushed out of the pocket and found Stover for a diving catch near the sideline, giving him three receptions for 83 yards in the first quarter alone.

“He had a great game, a phenomenal game,” Stroud said. “He blocked his tail off and ran great routes, great body language. It’s just exciting to see his work pay off. He’s probably the person I look up to most on the team, honestly.

“He always puts confidence in me, his knack just to win and want to dominate people. I definitely appreciate Cade. He’s a great leader, great man of God and, of course, he works on the farm, which you see in his work ethic. It’s starting to pay off for him and I’m super excited for him.”

Stover, who switched positions four times before finally settling in at tight end this spring, now has eight catches for 137 yards on the season, putting him on pace for the most receptions by an Ohio State tight end since Ben Hartsock caught 33 passes in 2003.

But even if he doesn’t get enough targets to reach that number, it’s clear Stover’s impact for the Buckeyes goes well beyond the box score.

"He's a real leader because he leads by actions first,” offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson said. “His work ethic, his durability, his consistency. The wear and tear that he puts (on his body) and his ability to consistently practice earns him some great respect from his teammates.

“I think he’s a much better athlete than people give him credit for. I think he’s a great athlete, great ball skills. I think he’s the quintessential tight end because he’s got size, he’s got toughness, he’s not flashy and he’s a little bit dirty. Our team loves him. I love him. I think he’s a special player.

“We’re just starting. A long way to go, but I’m counting on a big year out of that kid.”

