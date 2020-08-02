Based on remarkable first-year results both on the field and in the living rooms, it’s a popular opinion in Central Ohio circles that Buckeye head coach Ryan Day has lived up to, and even exceeded his coaching expectations.

The 41-year old former assistant went 13-1 in his inaugural campaign which included a Big Ten title, convincing win over his rival, and a singular loss marred with controversy in the College Football Playoff semifinal vs. Clemson.

Not only did the Buckeyes produce convincing results all season, Day is also making history with the Ohio State recruiting classes. Currently No. 1 in the 2021 recruiting class rankings over perennial powers Alabama and Clemson, the New Hampshire native is erasing any doubts about living up to former coach Urban Meyer’s most noteworthy asset.

But how does Day compare in compensation to the counterparts he is outperforming in an emphatic way? Not as well as most would think...

In a 2019 list compiled by Sporting News, Day ranks just 22nd nationally in annual salary ($4.5 million), and the Buckeye leader sees six Big Ten coaches with a higher pay grade. Out of these six conference coaches being paid more than Day, the Buckeyes outscored four of these teams by a combined margin of 184-54 in 2019. Ohio State did not play the two other Big Ten coaches making a higher yearly stipend than Day (Kirk Ferentz at Iowa and Jeff Brohm at Purdue) last season.

Day’s $4.5 million salary was less than half of the highest-paid coach in college football, Dabo Swinney at $9.3 million. In addition, Jim Harbaugh is making $3 million more per year to go 0-5 against Ohio State. Former Buckeye offensive coordinator Tom Herman also ranks top-10 nationally in compensation.

Although many would claim Day to be one of the most underpaid coaches in sports, it’s safe to assume (based on his current coaching form) that we don’t expect the head coach to rank 22nd nationally when the Buckeyes look to renew his contract after the 2023 season.

