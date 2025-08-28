What Ryan Day's Comments on Arch Manning Say About Ohio State Buckeyes' Preparation
The Ohio State Buckeyes have likely been preparing for weeks and months for their battle with the No. 1-ranked Texas Longhorns. Well, that day is finally in sight as the Buckeyes will take the field for a noon kickoff with the Longhorns this coming Saturday.
Many eyes will be on the Buckeyes offense as they bring out former five-star Julian Sayin to lead the team. With Jeremiah Smith, who led the Big Ten in numerous receiving categories a season ago, on the roster again, the Buckeyes will have dynamic weapons all over the field, especially with tight end Max Klare, who was with Purdue last season.
However, while the offense may be difficult to stop for Texas, the Longhorns may have the most crucial player on the field. Arch Manning is expected to be in the Heisman running this season, and while the jury should still be out as he had his flaws last season during limited action, many expect fireworks from the young star this season.
Day, after touching on what Sayin must do Saturday, broke down Manning's game. Here's what he had to say of Manning via ESPN's Jake Trotter.
"Athletic; a big, strong arm; smart; quick release; accurate -- all of the above. I mean, he checks every box," Day said.
Day also touched base on recruiting Manning and what that was like years ago, ending that with "heck of a player."
While many would argue the hype around Manning is justified, expectations might need to be tamed, especially against a Buckeyes defense that is returning Caleb Downs, the best safety in the nation. Manning went for 939 yards and 9 touchdowns last season in 10 games, only a handful of starts though. He had a 67.8% completion rate. With the Longhorns offense under his control now, his impact should be far greater.
The Buckeyes and Longhorns met last season in the College Football Playoff, with Ohio State eliminated Texas. That revenge will undoubtedly be on the mind of every returning Texas player this season.
Fans should get ready for what should be a thrilling battle on Saturday.