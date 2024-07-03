Should Ohio State Fans Choose The Buckeyes In College Football 25 Dynasty Mode?
The hype around the release of College Football 25 continued to grow on Tuesday after EA Sports released a six minute deep-dive video on Dynasty Mode. This is a moment fans of the former NCAA Football video game series were waiting for because Dynasty Mode has long been considered the best part of the game by most people.
Since the release of NCAA Football 14 back in 2013, the college football landscape has significantly changed with realignment of conferences, the transfer portal and a 12-team College Football Playoff. However, based on Tuesday's video narrated by former Ohio State quarterback Kirk Herbstreit, EA Sports has worked hard on the new game to make Dynasty Mode feel as close to real life as possible.
After the release of the game on July 19th, will Ohio State fans first learn Dynasty Mode with the Buckeyes?
It's actually a big decision for many out there because it depends on what you want to get out of your dynasty experience. According to the deep-dive, you will get the choice of starting off your coaching experience as a defensive or offensive coordinator and climbing the ranks to a head coaching role. That may be a fun way to perhaps spend time at different programs.
If you would like to choose the more traditional dynasty option and begin as a head coach immediately, then that is also an option as well.
Regardless of what route you would decide to begin with in Dynasty Mode, there is the choice of beginning with an already powerful program like the Buckeyes or could start with a smaller school and build them from the ground up into a contender.
If you decide to choose the route of selecting the Buckeyes, here are some of the pros and cons you may face.
Pros
- A loaded roster immediately with a great shot at the first championship in the new 12-team playoff.
- Strong interest from numerous top prospects in "year one" of recruiting.
- Likely strong pitch grades in many of the 14 recruiting categories including Championship Contender, Pro Potential, Brand Exposure and Stadium Atmosphere.
Cons
- With so many elite players on the current roster, it may be harder to keep the next wave of talent happy with limited playing time. This could result in players you want to keep actually entering the transfer portal.
- You won't truly feel the significant impacts of your initial recruiting classes until you are perhaps two seasons into the dynasty.
- It will take away more of the challenges in initially building your dynasty.
If the assumption heading into the release of this game was that selecting Ohio State would remove all challenges, then this video should change that perspective a bit. The new version of Dynasty Mode appears to be much more detailed, intricate and realistic to what being a coach is like in 2024. Some challenges may be lessened but not fully taken away.
Whether your first Dynasty Mode team is in fact the Buckeyes or not, enjoy the return of this long-awaited game. It will likely be the buzz of the video game world for quite a while.