Sports Illustrated Releases Special Ohio State Commemorative Issue After CFP Title
Following the Ohio State Buckeyes' huge win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the CFP National Championship, Sports Illustrated released the program's commemorative issue on Tuesday.
You can order the commemorative issue here.
The cover features running back Quinshon Judkins' vicious 9-yard touchdown run early in the first quarter. Judkins, who came to Columbus via the transfer portal last offseason, dominated in his first ever National Championship game. He finished the contest with 100 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries. Judkins was part of the offense's successful run game on Monday, as the Buckeyes finished with a 214 rushing yards.
Ohio State's National Championship victory on Monday became the program's first title since the 2014 season when the Buckeyes defeated the Oregon Ducks, 42-20. The previous national title win came in the debut of the College Football Playoffs, which makes it fitting that head coach Ryan Day and his squad secured the title this year with the newly-expanded CFP format.
The win also became Day's first-ever National Championship as a head coach, making him the youngest head coach to win a national title since 2008. The 45-year-old joined the program back in 2017 as a co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach after spending two seasons in the NFL as a quarterbacks coach.
It didn't take long for Day to receive a promotion, as he quickly became the head coach in 2019 when College Football Hall of Fame inductee Urban Meyer stepped down. Since then, the highly-touted coach is 70-10 with a 5-3 record in the playoffs. Among coaches that have led their team for at least 50 games, Ryan Day has the 3rd highest winning percentage in college football history. Despite the team's 10-2 regular season record this season, Day managed to lead his squad to four-straight victories to secure the national championship.