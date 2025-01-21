Ohio State Fans: Get Your CFP National Championship Game SI Commemorative Issue
The Ohio State Buckeyes are national champions once again after beating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 34-23 in Monday night's College Football Playoff national championship game in Atlanta.
Ohio State fans can celebrate the Buckeyes' first title since 2014 by buying Sports Illustrated's commemorative issue right here.
The Buckeyes won their ninth national title in program history Monday—their second in the CFP era.
