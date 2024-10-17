Star Ohio State Buckeyes Receiver Added To Award Watchlist
The Ohio State Buckeyes now officially have two wide receivers on the Biletnikoff Award watchlist. Prior to the season, Emeka Egbuka was named to the preseason watchlist. On Wednesday, freshman sensation Jeremiah Smith made his way onto the list as well.
Truthfully, this is not shocking by any means. Egbuka and Smith may be the most dangerous wide receiver duo in college football this season.
In six games, Egbuka has tallied 40 receptions for 526 yards and six touchdowns. His younger counterpart in Smith has tallied 32 receptions for 553 yards and seven touchdowns.
At this point, Egbuka is nearly a lock to be selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Fortunately for the Buckeyes, Smith will not be eligible to enter the draft for several seasons.
Not only will Ohio State fans get the privilege to witness perhaps one of the most talented young wide receivers ever in the college football ranks as he looks to smash Chris Carter's record setting freshman numbers for the Buckeyes, but there should be mutliple years of pure dominance.
Not only is Smith truly NFL ready now but he should have a legitimate shot at becoming a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award this season. As for winning it, that may be tough due to sharing targets with Egbuka and even the also talented Carnell Tate.
Although Smith does not see as many targets at Ohio State as he may see somewhere else, teammates like Egbuka, Tate and even Brandon Inniss mean that opposing defenses can't just double team him all the time. This sets up one-versus-one matchups that Smith excels in every single game.
As the Buckeyes regroup following a close loss to the Oregon Ducks, Smith and the rest of the receivers will continue to be important as the Buckeyes look to win out the rest of the year.