Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith Breaks Silence on Transfer Portal Interest After Playoffs

Jeremiah Smith never seriously entertained the idea of leaving Ohio State, even though he had plenty of interest.

“I knew especially at the end of that game that a certain program was going to come at me very hard,” Smith said. “Not gonna say no names…but I wasn’t going.”

In an era where transfer portal movement has become part of the sport, Smith’s answer was direct. There was interest, presumably from Miami. There was pressure. But there was never a decision to make.

Smith declined to name the program, though the context of his comments leaves little mystery.

“I was always going to be at Ohio State,” Smith said.

Smith was direct when asked where the group must improve, and the answer was simple and honest.

“We were like the worst team in yards after the catch last year,” Smith said. “We really had no guys that had juice when they had the ball in their hands…Just making guys miss. Running through a soft shoulder. Coach [Hankton], he does a good job of showing me clips and stuff like that about how to run through a soft shoulder and making guys miss. I feel like that’s something y’all going to see from me a lot this year.”

That has become an offseason priority. “I’m always trying to find ways to get better,” Smith said. “This offseason, just investing my IQ of the game, being better at yards after the catch. That’s really the biggest emphasis in our receiver room this year.”

He is also adjusting to being one of the veteran leaders in the room. “It’s pretty crazy how time flies,” he said. “I remember I was just a little freshman out here running around making plays. But now, I’m [about]the oldest guy in the room.”

For Smith, the approach has not changed, regardless of recognition or expectations.

“I’m still the hardest working person on the team,” he said. “No matter the accolades and stuff I got, I still got that mentality that I’m going to be the hardest working player on my team.”

That mindset was shaped in part by the challenges of last season. Defenses adjusted. Attention increased. And discontent followed at times. “It was very frustrating for me,” Smith said. “But you got to be a great teammate. At that point, I can’t worry about stats. I can’t worry about accolades. I came to Ohio State to win games.”

The way last season ended has only added to that motivation.

“It’s something that’s been in the back of my mind,” Smith said. “It’s a humbling moment…I’m going to push myself to exhaustion and never make that play happen again.”