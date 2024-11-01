Star Ohio State Receivers Lead College Football In Multiple Categories
In the last game out for the Ohio State Buckeyes against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Carnell Tate was the leading receiver for the team. Leading up to that game, Emeka Egbuka and Jeremiah Smith had firmly been the main two targets for Will Howard this season.
These two receivers have different body builds, different playing styles and are at different stages of their college careers. However, they are both dominant and extremely productive on the football field.
The pairing of these two has been fun to watch for fans but scary for opposing defensive backs to try and contain.
Pro Football Focus released two graphics on Thursday that show just how dominant this two-headed monster really is in 2024. First, Egbuka is actually the highest-graded wide receiver in the Big Ten. His 84.0 mark is an impressive grade.
So far this season, Egbuka has tallied 43 receptions for 546 yards and six touchdowns. He needs 29 more receptions to be Ohio State's all-time career reception leader.
As for Smith's grade, it actually happens to be very close to Egbuka's. Smith comes in at an 81.5, which is the highest mark of any true freshman wide receiver in all of college football.
Smith does not have the volume of receptions that Egbuka has at the moment (35) but he has a few more big plays. His 623 receiving yards and eight touchdowns has him well on pace to a 1,000 yard season and double-digit touchdowns.
As the Buckeyes visit the Penn State Nittany Lions in a major No. 3 versus No. 4 clash, both wide receivers should receive plenty of targets. If both players have big games, the Buckeyes have a good shot at putting up lots of points.
That should entail walking away with a crucial victory.