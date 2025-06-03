Former Ohio State Star Will Howard Receives Eye-Opening NFL Take
A prominent NFL analyst is challenging the Pittsburgh Steelers' starting quarterback strategy, including the franchise's continued pursuit of Aaron Rodgers, arguing the Steelers should consider rookie quarterback Will Howard as the team's long-term option.
Mike Tannenbaum, former general manager of the New York Jets and current NFL analyst, made his case during an appearance on ESPN's "Unsportsmanlike" program, questioning whether the Steelers are wasting valuable time waiting for the 41-year-old Rodgers.
"As great as Aaron Rodgers once was, he's going to be 42 in December," Tannenbaum stated. "Are we better off with a young Will Howard that has everything in front of him that'll be chomping at the bit? So, to me, the Aaron Rodgers thing, like, what are we really getting now at the end of the day?"
The Steelers continue to wait for Rodgers to make a decision about his future, creating uncertainty and fueling criticism as the team enters its second week of organized team activities.
Quarterback Mason Rudolph currently tops Pittsburgh's depth chart, although the veteran is more suited for a backup QB role. The Steelers' front office likely agrees, as they re-signed Rudolph to a two-year deal worth $7.5 million, with just $3 million guaranteed.
In addition to Rudolph and Howard, fresh off a national championship season at Ohio State, Pittsburgh's QB room also includes 2022 seventh-round draft pick Skylar Thompson. The former Miami Dolphins backup quarterback isn't considered a viable starting option after compiling just three starts in his NFL career.
The Steelers’ current approach appears to prioritize Rodgers as a one-year “Band-Aid,” hoping his experience can stabilize the offense. Naturally, many have questioned this approach, given that Rodgers hasn't guided a team to a winning season since 2021.