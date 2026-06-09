College football has never been a stranger to scandal. But two cases, separated by fifteen years, tell a striking story about how drastically the landscape of NCAA accountability has shifted — and what we as fans, coaches, and institutions are willing to tolerate in the name of winning.

In 2010–2011, Ohio State was rocked by "Tattoogate," a scandal in which players sold memorabilia for tattoos and cash, ultimately costing head coach Jim Tressel his job. In 2026, Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby admitted to placing over $90,000 in bets on college sports — including games his own team played — and walked away with a two-game suspension and a multimillion-dollar NIL deal intact.

The two scandals are not identical. But comparing them reveals a great deal about the NCAA, the court system, and the soul of college athletics.

The Scandals: What Actually Happened

Tattoogate (2010–2011)

The Ohio State scandal began quietly. In April 2010, Ohio State head coach Jim Tressel received an email from a Columbus attorney alerting him that star quarterback Terrelle Pryor and other Buckeye players had been trading autographed jerseys, championship rings, and other memorabilia to local tattoo parlor owner Edward Rife — himself under federal investigation for drug trafficking — in exchange for tattoos and cash.

Tressel sat on this information for over nine months.

When the U.S. Attorney's office raided Rife's business in December 2010 and the memorabilia surfaced, Ohio State announced that Pryor, running back Dan "Boom" Herron, wide receiver DeVier Posey, offensive lineman Mike Adams, and defensive lineman Solomon Thomas would be suspended for the first five games of the 2011 season. In a decision that drew immediate criticism, the players were nevertheless allowed to play in the 2011 Sugar Bowl — which Ohio State won 31–26 over Arkansas — before serving their suspensions.

When Tressel's prior knowledge came to light the following March, Ohio State initially suspended him for two games and fined him $250,000. Within weeks, the full weight of the cover-up became clear. A Sports Illustrated investigation revealed that memorabilia sales at Ohio State had been occurring since at least the 2002 championship season. By May 30, 2011, Tressel resigned, ending a 10-year tenure in which he had gone 106–22 and won a national championship.

The NCAA's eventual penalties against Ohio State included a one-year bowl ban, scholarship reductions, and Tressel's suspension from coaching — sanctions that were harsh, slow-moving, and ultimately resulted in a program under genuine institutional pressure.

The Sorsby Gambling Scandal (2022–2026)

Brendan Sorsby's story began at Indiana, where as a freshman in 2022 he placed at least 40 bets on Hoosiers football — games he was actively rostered for. The betting activity continued as he transferred to Cincinnati, where he also wagered on college basketball involving his own team. By the time the full picture emerged, Sorsby had placed over $90,000 in bets on professional and college sports across his entire college career, including sending more than $65,000 to friends to place wagers on his behalf.

The NCAA learned of Sorsby's activity in March 2026 after an online sportsbook, tipped off by law enforcement, flagged his account. Texas Tech — where Sorsby had transferred in January for a reported multimillion-dollar NIL deal to help defend the Red Raiders' Big 12 title — was notified in April and declared him ineligible after he voluntarily entered in-patient rehabilitation for gambling addiction.

Sorsby then hired Jeffrey Kessler, the attorney who had previously negotiated the landmark $2.8 billion House settlement against the NCAA. Kessler argued that Sorsby's gambling was rooted in a diagnosed addiction and mental health condition, and that the NCAA had a contractual obligation to support — not simply punish — him. On June 8, 2026, a Lubbock judge granted Sorsby a temporary injunction, reinstating his eligibility. His effective punishment: a two-game suspension against Abilene Christian and Oregon State.

The NCAA has filed an accelerated appeal, but given the timing, any formal ruling may well come after Texas Tech's season has concluded.

Where the Two Cases Converge

Bowl Games and Big Games: The NCAA's Situational Flexibility

The most striking parallel between the two scandals is how, in both cases, market forces — specifically, a high-profile bowl game or championship contention — influenced how and when punishment was applied.

In 2010, Ohio State allowed its suspended players to participate in the Sugar Bowl, arguing that the players had not been properly "educated" about the rules. Critics immediately called this a convenient fig leaf. The players' suspensions were deferred until they would affect less consequential early-season matchups against Akron and Toledo.

In 2026, Sorsby's two-game suspension covers home games against Abilene Christian and Oregon State — opponents unlikely to challenge a Big 12 contender. Whether described as farcical or simply unfortunate, the result is the same: the punishment conveniently preserves his availability for Texas Tech's meaningful conference slate.

The Accountability Gap

Both scandals also expose a consistency problem at the heart of NCAA enforcement. In the Tattoogate era, the NCAA was willing to pursue significant sanctions — losing bowl eligibility, losing scholarships, losing a head coach — over selling memorabilia that belonged to the players themselves. Critics even at the time noted the fundamental unfairness: players couldn't profit from their own likenesses, names, or signed gear, while the NCAA and universities generated billions.

In the Sorsby case, the violation is objectively more serious in terms of competitive integrity. Gambling on games in which you are an active participant — particularly your own team's games — strikes at the foundational promise that the competition is genuine. Yet the punishment is lighter, more deferential, and now subject to legal challenge that the memorabilia-era NCAA never faced.

The through-line is that the NCAA has consistently struggled to apply its own rules with fairness and proportionality, which in turn erodes the moral authority it needs to enforce them.

Where the Two Cases Diverge

The Nature of the Violation

The violations are categorically different in one essential way: the potential for corrupting the game itself.

Selling a championship ring or a signed jersey is a violation of amateurism rules — rules that, as the post-NIL era has demonstrated, were always legally and morally shaky to begin with. No game was made less fair because Terrelle Pryor got a discounted tattoo.

Gambling on games you play in is a different matter entirely. The concern is not merely a rule violation — it is the possibility of point shaving, of a player's decisions on the field being influenced by a financial stake in the outcome. That threat, however unproven in Sorsby's case, is existential to the product fans watch. It is why Pete Rose is not in the Hall of Fame. It is the bright red line that professional and college sports have drawn since the Black Sox scandal of 1919.

The Sorsby ruling, whatever its legal merits, treats a gambling violation essentially as a personal wellness issue rather than a competitive integrity crisis. That represents a profound shift in how college athletics is governed.

Institutional Response

Ohio State, for all its failures in Tattoogate, ultimately did something notable: it held its own head coach accountable. Tressel's resignation — however agonizing for Buckeye fans — sent a signal that the program's institutional values had a floor. The university fined Tressel, suspended him, and when the full scope became clear, the coach understood that his position was untenable.

Texas Tech's response has been markedly different. Athletic director Kirby Hocutt publicly supported Sorsby's reinstatement and committed to a comprehensive support structure for his return. While supporting a student-athlete in addiction recovery is commendable, the framing conspicuously blurs the line between welfare and accountability. The school that signed Sorsby to a reported multimillion-dollar NIL deal had an obvious financial incentive to see him reinstated, and their public posture reflected that.

The Legal Landscape

Perhaps the most significant difference between the two eras is the availability — and willingness to use — the courts.

In 2011, the NCAA's authority, while contested, was rarely challenged so directly in court. Players and coaches largely operated within the system, even when it treated them unfairly.

In 2026, the post-House settlement NCAA is a weakened institution. The same attorney who extracted billions from the organization in the House case turned around and used the same legal leverage to overturn a gambling suspension. Coaches and athletic directors around the country reportedly reacted with disgust and disbelief — not just because of what it means for Sorsby, but because of what it signals to every future athlete who might calculate that the courts offer a softer landing than NCAA enforcement.

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark warned that the ruling could have broad impacts across college athletics. He is almost certainly right. The Sorsby precedent does not just affect gambling cases — it emboldens athletes in any dispute to bypass the NCAA process and seek injunctive relief, knowing the organization's enforcement arm may not survive legal scrutiny.

What Both Scandals Tell Us About the NCAA

Taken together, Tattoogate and the Sorsby case paint a portrait of an organization that has never quite figured out how to govern itself consistently or justly.

In 2011, the NCAA was too rigid — punishing players harshly for profiting from their own memorabilia while their coaches and universities made millions. That rigidity bred resentment, fueled the conditions for NIL reform, and ultimately contributed to the legal vulnerability the NCAA finds itself in today.

In 2026, the pendulum has arguably swung too far in the other direction. The framework that emerged from the House settlement and the NIL era has given athletes unprecedented leverage — leverage that is entirely appropriate in matters of compensation and transfer freedom, but that is now being applied to a case involving the competitive integrity of the sport itself.

The hardest question raised by both cases is not whether Terrelle Pryor deserved to be punished for selling his own jersey, or whether Brendan Sorsby deserves compassion for a genuine gambling addiction. The hardest question is whether college football has any functioning mechanism left to protect the integrity of what happens between the lines — and whether anyone in a position of authority is truly interested in building one.

A Final Thought

Jim Tressel — whatever his failures in the cover-up — built his public persona on the idea that doing things the right way mattered. The irony of Tattoogate was always that the underlying violations were, in the grand moral scheme of things, fairly minor. Players sold their own belongings in a system that exploited them. The cover-up was worse than the crime.

In the Sorsby case, the underlying violation is far more serious — gambling on your own games — but the cover-up has been replaced by a legal strategy, a sympathetic narrative, and a judge willing to override the sport's most fundamental rule. The result is a two-game suspension against cupcakes, a multimillion-dollar NIL contract, and a Big 12 title run waiting on the other side.

College football has changed enormously in fifteen years. Whether it has changed for better or worse may depend on which rule you think matters most — and whether you believe the rules mean anything at all anymore.

Whether by institutional maneuvering or judicial injunction, college football's biggest programs have found ways to ensure their most important players are available for their most important games.