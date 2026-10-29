The Biggest X-Factor For Ohio State Against USC is Someone Nobody is Talking About

Ohio States matchup against USC on Halloween has become even bigger than it was expected to be. With a new quarterback who has not made a college start at the helm for the Buckeyes; a win becomes even tougher for them.

While all eyes will be on how the offense plays against the Trojans, the real x-factor just happens to be on the defensive side of the football.

So who is going to be that difference maker for the Buckeyes?

The answer: Matt Patricia

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive coordinator Matt Patricia watches during the NCAA football game against the Maryland Terrapins at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Oct. 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Patricia has done an amazing job in his second season with the Buckeyes so far, it just seems like this game for him is going to be key. The schemes he provides to help slow down this Trojan offense will allow for the Buckeyes offense to then be in control of the football.

In 2026, the Buckeyes are tied for the sixth best defense in all of college football. They are also only giving up 13 points a game to their opponents, all because of how good Patricia's schemes have been.

Everyone was questioning whether or not the defense could match the productivity of last years team. This was a big ask based on who was playing for that team.

It was a rocky start to the season, but the defense has finally found its chemistry and has been firing on all cylinders.

Oct 17, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Jaylen McClain (8) reacts after a defensive stop during the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Patricia has taken a lot of the schemes and formations from his time in the NFL and brought it to this Buckeyes system. That has been a huge help for them and has been a big reason for the defensive success over the past two seasons.

USC is averaging 434.5 yards per game and a big reason for that is their quarterback Jayden Maiava. A key thing for Patricia in his game planning for this week will be how to speed up Maiava in the backfield and not give him time to be a playmaker.

He has thrown five interceptions on the season, and while Leroy Roker III is out and Jay Timmons is questionable for the Buckeyes this week, the defensive line can force Maiava to make some crucial mistakes.

WR Brandon Inniss and DB Jay Timmons are questionable for Ohio State. Trojan questionables includes -- Jahkeem Stewart and Mark Bowman. pic.twitter.com/t9XL9puiId — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 29, 2026

Kenyatta Jackson Jr. has been someone Patricia has had his eye on to be the big playmaker on the defensive line this season. This could be the week where Patricia unlocks the full potential of Jackson.

One of the hardest things Patricia will have to deal with is the packed house at the Memorial Coliseum. The Buckeyes have not won a road regular season game at USC in decades. Patricia has the chance to be a big reason that streak is broken.

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Kenyatta Jackson Jr. (2) celebrates a sack of Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Katin Houser (4) during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Sept. 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While all eyes will be on the quarterback play for the Buckeyes, the real difference maker will be on the sideline with that recognizable pencil hanging out of his hat.