These 3 Things Stood Out the Most in Ohio State's Win vs. Indiana

Ohio State ruined Indiana's undefeated season with a 19-15 stunner in Bloomington Saturday, exacting revenge from last December's Big Ten title game.

A fourth-down incomplete pass with a little over a minute left in regulation capped off a chaotic win that wasn't the cleanest, nor the prettiest, for Ohio State (6-1, 4-0 Big Ten) to knock off Indiana (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten)

Late in the second half, quarterback Julian Sayin left the game with an arm injury. Sayin, who completed 15-of-29 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns, is scheduled to be out for several weeks to heal up.

Getting the win was critical, as the game was billed as a top-five matchup. But now there might be more questions than answers when all said and done.

1. Was Ohio State Lucky to Win?

Oct 17, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Nick Marsh (11) scores on a touchdown reception in front of Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Cam Calhoun (18) during the second half at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buckeyes were one toe in bounds away from Indiana pulling off a dramatic comeback win, courtesy of Indiana's star wideout, Nick Marsh. Marsh's toe hit the white line as he instantly recognized that a would-be game-winning touchdown wasn't in the cards. This led to Ohio State running the clock out to win the game, leaving the mostly pro-Indiana crowd silent and in disbelief.

2. Ryan Day Appears Unbothered By Ohio State Adversity

Coach Ryan Day kept things copacetic in his post-game presser. After addressing Sayin's immediate health concerns, Day admitted that he was pleased with the way his team responded in the thick of a tough environment.

"It was a hard-fought game, and the guys never gave up," Day told reporters.

Simply put, it seems apparent that Day's Buckeyes responded appropriately following several miscues in a Week 6 win against Maryland.

3. Life Without Julian Sayin As Luke Fahey Takes Over

The future of the Ohio State offense will rest on Luke Fahey's shoulders. Whether unexpected or not, it's Fahey's team until further notice.

"What an unbelievable opportunity, right?" Day said of his new true freshman starter.

And he isn't wrong.

Fahey's numbers from high school prove it.

"Luke Fahey threw for 7,021 yards and 68 touchdowns with just 9 interceptions in his high school career," one Ohio State fan noted. "If he was a few inches taller he would've been one of the most sought after QBs in his class. He beat out the 6'4 5￼⭐️that already had a year in the program for second string QB. I'm not saying he will be an All-American this year but let's not count out the season just yet."

Luckily for the Buckeyes, a bye week is up next before their schedule ramps up with the USC Trojans on Halloween, a home game against the Oregon Ducks and welcoming an emerging Northwestern team to Columbus in mid-November.