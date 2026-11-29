In front of 105,708 fans, Ohio State ended its regular season with a 45-0 takedown of Michigan, shutting out the Wolverines for the first time since 1962.

The 45-point blowout marked Ohio State’s biggest margin of victory over Michigan in school history—but there were even more record-breaking moments along the way.

Jeremiah Smith Cemented His Heisman Case

Jeremiah Smith accounted for all three of Ohio State’s receiving touchdowns and broke the program’s single-season receiving touchdowns record. He entered the Michigan game tied with Terry Glenn at 17 and now sits at 20.

Smith also broke the single-season Big Ten record for receiving touchdowns, which was previously set by Michigan’s Desmond Howard in 1991 with 19.

“All that stuff you've been talking, so I was happy to get that one,” he said of breaking Howard’s record after Howard publicly questioned if Smith has been a difference-maker.

But it was the way in which Smith got his 20th touchdown that made the moment even more memorable.

After his initial touchdown reception was called back due to offensive pass interference, the Buckeyes went right back to Smith on fourth-and-13, connecting for a 30-yard touchdown with 1:45 remaining on a play they had installed just one day earlier.

“Everybody in the whole country knew it was going there. And he wasn’t going to get denied,” Day said.

Smith ranked the moment among the top five of his Ohio State career, which includes winning a national championship as a true freshman.

Day acknowledged that part of the motivation heading into Saturday’s game was giving Smith an opportunity to put the finishing touches on a Heisman-worthy season.

“We want to do everything we can because we felt like we owed it to him because of the work he puts in every day,” Day said.

Winning the award would make Smith the first Buckeye to take home the Heisman Trophy since Troy Smith in 2006 and the first wide receiver to win it since DeVonta Smith in 2020.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

While neither Smith or Day confirmed whether Saturday marked his final game in an Ohio State uniform or whether he’ll play in a bowl game, Day made it clear where he believes his star receiver stands among the rest of college football.

“There’s no question that Jeremiah Smith is the best player in college football. And I don’t think it’s even close.”

Luke Fahey Had a Breakthrough Performance

With 253 passing yards against Michigan, Fahey brought his season total to 1,536, surpassing Terrelle Pryor’s Ohio State true freshman record of 1,311 yards set in 2008. Pryor was in attendance as Fahey broke his record.

He also tied Braxton Miller’s single-season program record for touchdown passes by a true freshman (13), set in 2011.

Fahey, a lifelong Buckeyes fan, said he couldn’t quite explain what winning the game in that way meant to him.

“I feel like just watching this game growing up and then finally being a part of it and getting actually to play in it and then finally win how we won, it means everything to me because these are the games you look forward to playing,” he said.

What’s Next for the Buckeyes?

In a way, the win was bittersweet because the dominant performance came a game too late. Had the Buckeyes played with this level of cohesiveness against Nebraska last week, their playoff hopes might still be alive.

But you can’t go backwards—and there’s still plenty to look forward to between Jeremiah Smith’s Heisman Trophy candidacy and a bowl game that will provide Ohio State’s younger players another opportunity to build on Saturday’s performance.

That young talent includes guys like Bo Jackson, who finished with 239 all-purpose yards, including 170 rushing yards and three touchdowns, and Riley Pettijohn, who led the Buckeyes with eight tackles, six of which were solo.

Day emphasized the importance of retaining those younger players and developing them into leaders who can help the Buckeyes establish more consistency next season.

“A guy like Riley Pettijohn, I mean, look at the passion he played with today. Now he’s got to come back and be able to bring guys along with him,” Day said.