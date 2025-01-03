This Ohio State Buckeye Received Draft Hype After Rose Bowl Win Against Oregon
After the Ohio State Buckeyes' victory on Wednesday against the Oregon Ducks in the Rose Bowl, there was one veteran that shine under the bright lights in Pasadena.
Even though quarterback Will Howard threw for three touchdowns and running back TreVeyon Henderson finished with eight carries for 94 yards and two touchdowns, the Buckeyes' unsung MVP according to NFL Draft analysts Dane Brugler, was offensive lineman Donovan Jackson.
The veteran lineman has played a majority of his snap inside the line at the guard position. However, due to the slew of injuries that occurred this season on the line, head coach Ryan Day kicked Jackson outside to play left tackle.
When tasked to go up against a dominant defensive end duo of Matayo Uiagalelei and Jordan Burch, Jackson did not gave up a single pressure or sack, while also playing a clean game of no penalties. His performance also gained traction from another NFL Draft analyst in Field Yates, who praised him for converting to the tackle position.
In Week 7, the Buckeyes lost their star left tackle Josh Simmons to a season-ending injury. Jackson eventually made the move outside in Week 10 against the Penn State Nittany Lions. After his first start at the tackle position, the senior lineman has not allowed a single sack during the six-game stretch.
Jackson is projected to be a day two pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but his recent display of versatility can be a huge boost for his draft stock. He will likely return back into the interior at the next level due to his size, but willingness to play anywhere on the line could help him in the future.