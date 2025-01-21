This Ohio State Buckeye Was An Unsung Hero During The 2024-25 Season
The Ohio State Buckeyes managed to end their 2024-25 season on a high note, as the program defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the National Championship on Monday, 34-23.
It's clear that the Buckeyes had multiple key contributors this season. On offense, quarterback Will Howard did a tremendous job of commanding his unit, along with freshman star Jeremiah Smith and the running back duo of TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins. However, if it weren't for veteran offensive lineman Donovan Jackson, this season could have quickly gone south.
After star left tackle Josh Simmons suffered a season-ending injury in the team's Week 7 contest against the Oregon Ducks, head coach Ryan Day was tasked with finding his replacement for the rest of the season. And after one game, Day made the move to moving Jackson outside.
The veteran offensive lineman made his first ever start at the tackle position against the Penn State Nittany Lions, which could be a daunting task for a player who has never lined up at left tackle in his career. Jackson went up against a projected top-5 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Abdul Carter, and gave up two sacks in the program's 20-13 victory.
But the tides quickly changed for the longtime Buckeye, as he would eventually become one of the best tackles in college football for the remainder of the season. In the eight games that Jackson played left tackle after the Penn State game, he did not allow a single sack, while also giving up a total of three quarterback hits.
As the Buckeyes headed into this year's college football playoffs, Jackson took his play to another level. He would only give up a total of two quarterback hurries and pressures in the four-game stint on top of his average PFF pass blocking grade of 83.6.
The three-year starter has gained tons of draft hype due to his incredible play this season at both guard and tackle. Former NFL scout and Executive Director of the Reese's Senior Bowl Jim Nagy gave high praise to Jackson on social media following the team's win over Notre Dame.
Jackson is now projected to be a late day one, early day two pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, thanks to the outstanding versatility he displayed over the course of the season.