Three Offensive Observations From Ohio State's Win Over Michigan State
The Ohio State Buckeyes completely dominated Michigan State in the the program's first Big Ten game of the season, downing the Spartans, 38-7 .
Here are three offensive takeaways from the Buckeyes victory on Saturday night.
Jeremiah Smith Is Simply Incredible
Freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith has been a frequent visitor to our takeaways in 2024. Smith finished with five catches for 83 yards and one touchdown, along with one rushing touchdown. Reasonably good numbers.
But it was the two incredible catches that he made that set the college football world on fire.
His first one was a one-handed catch in double coverage as he high-pointed a ball on the sideline. A truly remarkable play.
But for as good as that catch was, he made another one-handed grab for a touchdown three plays later that was absolutely spectacular.
Smith became the first Ohio State true freshman wideout to score receiving touchdowns in four-straight games.
Will Howard Shines In Big Ten Debut
Quarterback Will Howard showed out in his first career Big Ten conference game with the Buckeyes.
The veteran passer struggled at times during the first half, as Howard threw an interception and was taken out for a play after a big hit. But he completely flipped the script in the second half and finished with 244 passing yards and two touchdowns through the air.
Howard also displayed the rushing ability at times against the Spartans, scrambling for a touchdown on third down. Despite facing all the adversity in the first half, Howard was able to fight back and prevail.
Aggressive Play Calling Was A Success
Ohio State's offense was not afraid to take risks in the team's big time win over Michigan State, especially in fourth down situations.
The Buckeyes were a perfect 3-for-3 on fourth-down conversions while the game was in the balance, before missing a fourth down conversation late in the game. Two of the three conversions resulted in scoring touchdowns. Will Howard nailed tight end Gee Scott Jr. to give OSU the early 10-0 lead, while also completing a 33-yard touchdown to wide receiver Emeka Egbuka later in the contest.
The aggressive style of play may have stemmed from a commanding lead, but it should not take away from near perfect execution from Ohio State's offense.