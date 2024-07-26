Tickets Still Available For Ohio State Buckeyes Fall Camp Football Practices
There are four opportunities coming up soon, where Ohio State Buckeyes fans can watch the football team practice at the start of fall camp. From August 1-4 ticketed fans will be able to attend fall camp football practices at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. To start the week, there is also a 2024 Ryan Day Season Kickoff Luncheon on Thursday, August 1st from noon-1:30 PM at the Fawcett Center.
The good news for fans who don't have tickets yet, is that Ohio State announced that tickets are still for sale for the Ohio State Football Kickoff Week. This event is presented by Ohio State Sports Properties, the locally based team of Learfield – the media and technology company powering college athletics, Safellite, Bob’s Discount Furniture and Weber LLC.
Tickets for fall camp practices are $50 per ticket and there will only be 750 tickets available for each of the four sessions. There is also a limit of 10 tickets per order. This is a first come, first serve basis and tickets have been available for purchase since June 11th at https://www.universe.com/osutrainingcamp2024.
The tickets for admission also includes a pair of commemorative 2024 Ohio State training camp sunglasses (available upon check-in) and access to the family-friendly Fanfest.
Gates for each practice session will open at 8:30 AM. Practices are scheduled to begin at approximately 9:15 AM.
A further note on the aforementioned Ryan Day Season Kickoff Luncheon on August 1st is that Coach Day will be making some remarks and an in-depth Q&A session with Day and assistant coaches will also take place.
This is a nice opportunity for fans to be a part of a special week to start fall camp.