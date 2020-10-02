SI.com
Three-Time Captain Tuf Borland Evolving as Vocal Leader

Adam Prescott

One might think that there isn’t much more room for a 3x Ohio State team captain to possibly improve in the leadership department, but Tuf Borland (Bolingbrook, Ill.) and company inside the Buckeye football program are constantly striving to evolve.

The 6-foot-1, 234-pound linebacker earned the rare accomplishment of being elected captain as just a sophomore, and has maintained that distinction ever since. Borland has played in every game the past three seasons, making 181 career tackles and blossoming into a 2x All-Big Ten selection.

But, the relatively soft-spoken fixture is now looking to grow and expand his qualities.

“Some leaders are quiet and action-based, while some are more vocal,” linebackers coach Al Washington said Thursday afternoon. “He (Tuf) is a naturally reserved guy, but challenged himself to be more outward on the style this season. He commands respect from freshmen to upperclassmen. Being a captain as a sophomore is already saying something, but now I’ve seen him more willing to speak up.”

Tuf-Borland-Practice-0930

Borland graduated this past December with a degree in human development and family science. He was recently named to the Butkus Award Watch List, recognizing the nation’s top linebacker, and admirably worked his way back from an Achilles injury in 2018.

He matured on this college path alongside fellow veterans Baron Browning, Justin Hilliard and Pete Werner, all now atop the depth chart spearheading a position unit with high expectations.

“We gave up a big run in practice the other day,” Browning said when asked about Borland. “He directly called up the defense and reminded us of the standard. I think guys are responding to it well. Tuf is a great leader.”

Tuf-Borland-Sled

As much spotlight as Borland warrants entering his final go-around, he will be quick to reiterate the ways in which his peers also help lead younger Buckeyes collectively.

“We (older guys) have taken it on ourselves to teach them how to approach things the right way,” Borland said. “You see plays on the field, but not the work that goes into it. Handling things behind the scenes like the way you approach watching film, or working in the classroom, helps you perform at a high level.”

