Two Ohio State Buckeyes In Top 10 Of Biletnikoff Award Odds
Recently the preseason watchlist for the 2024 Biletnikoff Award was announced and one Ohio State wide receiver made the list. That would be senior Emeka Egbuka. Egbuka is widely considered as one of the best wide receivers in the country headed into this next season, which makes sense as to why he was among the receivers on the watchlist for the award given to the best receiver in the country.
FanDuel Sportsbook released their betting odds for this year's winner of the Biletnikoff Award and Egbuka was not the only Ohio State wide receiver to make the top 10. Egbuka tied for fifth-best odds with Miami's Xavier Restrepo at +1400. Directly after these two with +1600 odds to win the award is freshman phenom Jeremiah Smith. Despite not yet playing a down in college football, the expectations continue to grow for the young wide receiver.
Missouri's Luther Burden III is the favorite to take home the Biletnikoff trophy this season with +300 odds. Two Oregon Ducks sit ahead of the Ohio State receivers with +650 odds for Texas A&M transfer Evan Stewart and +1200 odds for returning starter Tez Johnson. That is good for No. 2 and No. 4 respectively, while Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan sits at No. 3 with +850 odds.
This could be a competitive race for the Biletnikoff Award this season, however, the Buckeyes will be looking to win the award in back-to-back seasons. Marvin Harrison Jr. was the 2023 winner prior to becoming the No. 4 overall pick in the NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals.
Although Egbuka is expected to lead the Ohio State wide receiver room this season, it is interesting that Smith is getting such great odds prior to this season starting. If the freshman wide receiver can surprise the college football world and win this award in 2024, he would not only become the third Ohio State wide receiver to ever win the award, Smith could then shoot to become only the third repeat winner of the award as well in 2025.
