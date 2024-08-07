Ohio State Buckeyes WR Named To Biletnikoff Award Watchlist
The Biletnikoff Award is annually given to the best receiver in college football. To no surprise, star Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka was named to the award's preseason watchlist on Wednesday. This comes after already receiving Big Ten Preseason Honors and being named to both the Paul Hornung Award and Walter Camp Award watchlists, recently.
Egbuka was one of 49 wide receivers, tight ends and running backs to make the preseason watchlist.
There are some high expectations for Egbuka in 2024 due to being looked at as the leader in a young wide receiver room. Even with the immense talent of Jeremiah Smith, Carnell Tate and Brandon Inniss, this year is Egbuka's opportunity to shine in the spotlight.
Last season, an ankle injury prevented him from playing in the full regular season. Although 2023 wasn't the most ideal year for the talented receiver, his partnership with now Houston Texans' quarterback C.J. Stroud and Arizona Cardinals' wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was extremely productive in 2022. Egbuka had 74 receptions for 1,151 yards and 11 touchdowns. Not only will Egbuka look to return to that form in 2024, but he will even hope to better the production with his new quarterback Will Howard.
Egbuka happens to only sit 77 receptions away from breaking K.J. Hill's career reception record of 201 for Ohio State.
The young receivers have a great opportunity to learn from Egbuka this season and follow his lead. Especially early in the year, it would not be surprising if the offense does lean pretty heavily on the experienced wide receiver.
A big year for Egbuka has the potential of leading to several big accomplishments on an individual front. Not only could the Biletnikoff Award be within realistic reach, but Egbuka may find himself becoming a top 20 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.