Two Ohio State Buckeyes Make Butkus Award Watchlist
The Ohio State Buckeyes are expected to have a top-tier defensive line and secondary this season. The level of the defense that has a few more questions is the linebacker unit. Cody Simon is the most experienced in the room, while converted safety Sonny Styles and C.J. Hicks are currently in a competition for the starting Will linebacker job.
Two of these three linebackers happened to be named to the Butkus Award watchlist on Tuesday at noon. The Butkus Award is given to the nation's top college football linebacker after each season and C.J. Hicks and Sonny Styles find themselves among the list of preseason representatives.
Hicks is currently listed at 6'3", 233 pounds and is looking to shine in his junior season. Prior to this year, Hicks has had limited reps on defense, yet been an asset in kick coverage. The former five-star prospect and No. 1 linebacker in the 2022 class currently has 14 total tackles in his Ohio State career. He did recently receive some praise for his blitzing ability being displayed in fall camp to this point.
Styles is currently listed at 6'4", 235 pounds, which is impressive for a converted safety. As a part of the secondary, Styles had 53 total tackles and two sacks in 2023. The junior from Pickerington will be looking to make just as big of an impact in the linebacker room. His athleticism should be a major asset for the defense once again this season.
Cody Simon not being on the watchlist is a bit of a surprise, yet the Buckeyes are still getting some deserved recognition in a talented but new-look room.
The Butkus Award watchlist was the last of the major preseason college football watchlists to be announced prior to the start of the 2024 season.