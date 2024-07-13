Two Ohio State Buckeyes Running Backs Rank In PFF's Top 10
It is well-known that the anticipation for what TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins can do for the Ohio State Buckeyes as a one-two punch is high. Both running backs are extremely talented and will share the workload in the backfield this coming season.
Pro Football Focus ranked both running backs in their Top 10 at the position headed into the season. Here are the exact spots that Max Chadwick placed the two Buckeyes.
No. 2 - Quinshon Judkins
"Since 2022, Judkins leads all Power Five running backs in rushing yards (2,726), yards after contact (1,800) and forced missed tackles (154)," wrote Chadwick. "Those also happened to be his first two years of college football."
Judkins is a nice blend of power, contact balance, quickness and speed in the open field. His compact looking frame at 6'0", 219 pounds makes him a durable running back. Not only is he dangerous at the college level, but Judkins is expected to be picked in the first round of next year's NFL Draft.
No. 6 - TreVeyon Henderson
"After an injury-plagued sophomore season, Henderson began to look more like himself as a junior," explained Chadwick. "His 90.0 PFF grade in 2023 was seventh among Power Five running backs. Henderson's 5.9 yards per attempt were second among Big Ten running backs in 2023."
Whenever Henderson touches the football, the threat of a big play is always there. His burst and speed in open field is electric. The only knock on Henderson really is the injury history. If he can manage to remain healthy this next season, then he and Judkins will likely run all over opposing defenses. Henderson could also become a first-round pick if he can alleviate some of those injury concerns. His skills are undeniable though.
Surprisingly, no other Big Ten running backs made the Top 10. Michigan's Donovan Edwards was the honorable mention on the outside looking in due to a disappointing junior season statistically.
Headed into this coming season, it will be interesting to see whether Judkins or Henderson puts up bigger numbers.