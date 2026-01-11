Best NFL Wild Card Weekend Anytime TD Scorer Picks (Target A.J. Brown, This Rookie RB)
NFL Wild Card Weekend continues with three huge games on Sunday, and there are a ton of ways to bet on these matchups in the prop market:
- Buffalo Bills at Jacksonville Jaguars
- San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles
- Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots
One of the most exciting ways is simply betting on a player to find the end zone, and with some impressive offensive in action on Sunday, there are plenty of players to consider.
Each week, NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan and managing editor Peter Dewey share their favorite anytime touchdown scorer picks, attempting to help our readers cash in on a plus-money prop.
This week, we're eyeing a couple of players on Sunday, including wide receiver A.J. Brown, who had a huge second half of the regular season. Can he hit pay dirt against San Francisco?
Let's take a look at the breakdowns -- and the latest odds -- for each of these touchdown props on Sunday.
Best NFL Week 18 Anytime TD Scorer Picks
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook and FanDuel Sportsbook.
- TreVeyon Henderson Anytime TD (+120) – Peter Dewey
- A.J. Brown Anytime TD (+150) – Iain MacMillan
TreVeyon Henderson Anytime TD (+120) – Peter Dewey
New England Patriots rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson had a huge second half of the regular season, rushing for 758 yards and eight scores over his last 10 games. He also added 122 receiving yards and a score during that stretch.
Now, Henderson should have a major role on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers, who have allowed 16 rushing touchdowns in the 2025 season. While L.A. does rank third in the league in EPA/Rush, it still allowed 4.3 yards per carry in the regular season.
Henderson has scored in four of his last eight games, totaling at least two scores in all four of those matchups. He's also played 53.0 percent of the Patriots' snaps during his last 10 games.
I think both he and Rhamondre Stevenson are worth looking at to score in this game, but the rookie has more big-play ability and could turn one touch into a long touchdown run.
A.J. Brown Anytime TD (+150) – Iain MacMillan
The San Francisco 49ers' pass defense is the worst amongst all playoff teams, ranking 25th in the NFL in opponent dropback EPA.
That could lead to big things for the Philadelphia Eagles' passing attack, including A.J. Brown who had a big second half of the season. He has seen double-digit targets in five of his last seven games, and scored four combined touchdowns in that stretch.
If the Eagles' decide to go to the air against the San Francisco defense, Brown to score a touchdown at +150 is going to be a great bet to have.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
