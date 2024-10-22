Two Ohio State Stars Considered 2025 Fantasy Football First-Round Picks
As the 2024 NFL season progresses, fantasy football players find themselves in the heart of the regular season. For those who play in a dynasty league, the thought of 2025 draft picks may be in the back of your mind.
In preparation for the 2025 rookie drafts, Dynasty Nerds created a mock draft for superflex formats. Although quarterback is a premium in this type of format, two Ohio State Buckeyes at other positions are predicted to still be first-round picks.
Quinshon Judkins was the second running back to come off the board, only behind Boise State star Ashton Jeanty who went first at 1.01. With Judkins being picked at 1.10, he came off the board behind five quarterbacks and three wide receivers as well.
Another Big Ten running back was picked at 1.11 right after Judkins. Following the selection of Penn State's Nicholas Singleton, Emeka Egbuka gets the last spot in the first round in this 12-team format.
The experienced Ohio State wide receiver is the fourth and final wide receiver to go in the first round. Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan, Missouri's Luther Burden III and Colorado's Travis Hunter all landed inside the top seven selections.
Judkins and Egbuka both have excellent chances of being selected in the first round of the actual 2025 NFL Draft, which makes it no surprise that these two will be valuable assets for their respective teams at the next level.
In this mock draft, Ohio State's other running back TreVeyon Henderson gets picked at 2.02. In a larger 14-team league or in a non-superflex format, Henderson will most likely join both Judkins and Egbuka as obvious first-round picks.
One thing is for sure, the Buckeyes will have numerous coveted rookies in your fantasy league next season.