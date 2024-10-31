Urban Meyer Reveals Ohio State Offensive Keys To Success Moving Forward
After a rough offensive performance from the Ohio State Buckeyes in Week 9 against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, head coach Ryan Day and the rest of the team may need to make some slight adjustments when taking on the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday.
Former Ohio State Buckeyes' head coach Urban Meyer offered his insight to the changes he'd make with the offense during an episode of his podcast, The Triple Option.
Meyer began his plan by discussing the run game, and how he would simplify it moving forward.
"First of all, simplify the run game. You're going to go zone right, zone left, power right power left, and that's it. And I would also run gap scheme right, gap scheme left, and that's it.- Urban Meyer
On top of a simplified rushing attack from running backs Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson, Meyer also believes that offensive coordinator Chip Kelly should use quarterback Will Howard more in the run game.
"But I would run the quarterback 15 to 20 times, because the ultimate equalizer is that guy. You gain a hat that way when he runs the ball. So direct snap to him, and also every play a replay. They have not done that yet."- Urban Meyer
The former three-time National Championship winner has had plenty of success with dual-threat quarterbacks, as he coached college football legend Tim Tebow during his time with the Florida Gators.
Meyer also believes that the offense should utilize Howard's legs in the passing game, due to the Buckeyes' recent struggles in pass protection.
"The pass game; the most dangerous place to be is in that pocket. You saw that last week, Will Howard got tattooed a few times. A couple times he barely got his back foot on the ground on five steps mark, and people are in his, you know, in his lap."- Urban Meyer
With all the injuries Ohio State's offensive line has suffered this season, the pass protection is beginning to struggle. Meyer would then go on to give an example of a play call that would get Howard out of the pocket.
"So you are going to get him out...the first one is the easiest one, that's a sprint out. No stress at all on the o-line, you're stressing on the tailback or tight end to block the edge and the quarterback gets on the edge. He's very good at it, by the way."- Urban Meyer
Another play design that Meyer offered was breaking contain passing in the naked and the boot in the play action game, which would give Howard the chance to complete throws outside the pocket.
The Buckeyes will be battle-tested yet again when they take on Penn State in Week 10. The Nittany Lions' defense is riddled with star players like EDGE rushers Abdul Carter and Dani Dennis-Sutton.