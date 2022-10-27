Ohio State junior wide receiver Julian Fleming grew up just an hour and a half east of Penn State’s campus in Catawissa, Pa., surrounded by friends and family who cheered each Saturday for the Nittany Lions.

So, when it came time for the top-rated wide receiver in the country and No. 1 overall recruit in the state to choose his college destination, most assumed he would stay home. He instead dealt a devastating blow by choosing the Buckeyes.

“It was almost home for me. I was right down the street, so they were definitely high up on my list,” Fleming said during his media availability on Wednesday night, though he noted distance was never really a factor for him. “It was just finding the right fit and somewhere that I really felt at home.”

Fleming made countless visits to Happy Valley during his time as a recruit, including for Ohio State’s 27-26 win in 2018. That was actually the last time the Buckeyes played in front of a packed house at Beaver Stadium, as fans could not attend the 2020 matchup due to the pandemic.

“It’s definitely a hard place to go into and come out with a win, so we’re going to have to be prepared for everything, be prepared for the noise and execute and the highest level that we have this season,” Fleming said. “It’s an insane atmosphere. It’s loud all the time. You could be right next to somebody and you’re not hearing what they’re saying.”

Fleming will certainly hear some boos and heckling from the crowd on Saturday afternoon given his decision to play for a conference rival rather remain in state. However, he’s not treating his homecoming any different than the first seven games of the season.

“It’s just another game for us,” Fleming said. “We’ve got to go and prepare and I’ve got to go and prepare. We’ve got to be the Buckeyes. We’ve got to be the team we’re striving to be and we’ve got to play our best game of the season.”

Fleming wasn’t the only regional player to spurn Penn State in the 2020 recruiting cycle, though, as the Nittany Lions also missed out on the likes of Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, Maryland wide receiver Rakim Jarrett and South Carolina running back MarShawn Lloyd.

Of course, the biggest difference between them and Fleming – who has 17 catches for 327 yards and six touchdowns this season – is that Penn State now has to face him. And to make matters worse for the Nittany Lions, he’s coming off the best game of his career.

“Obviously, it stings a little bit more when you see them,” Penn State head coach James Franklin said on Wednesday night. “If they go far away and you never play those people, it’s a little bit out of sight, out of mind. If you lose a guy and now you have to play against them for four years, it’s a little more impactful.”

