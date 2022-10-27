Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Julian Fleming, Cade Stover Preview Penn State

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, wide receiver Julian Fleming, tight end Cade Stover, offensive guard Donovan Jackson, defensive ends Javontae Jean-Baptiste and Caden Curry and linebacker Cody Simon met the media on Wednesday night to preview Saturday’s game at Penn State.

The players discussed a wide variety of topics, including Stroud’s recollection of the 2020 game without fans, Fleming’s 79-yard touchdown catch against Iowa, Stover’s leap over a defender, Jackson’s mindset following the fumble recovery for a touchdown, Jean-Baptiste’s growth within the defense and much more.

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Football Scoreboard | College Football Bowl Projections | SI’s Top 10: Oregon, Oklahoma State Keep CFP Hopes Alive | CFP Leaders Frustrated As NFL Encroaches on Schedule | Clemson's Dabo Swinney Addresses Potential QB Controversy

This marked the final media availability prior to the game against the Nittany Lions, which kicks off at 12 p.m. on FOX, though head coach Ryan Day will briefly answer some questions during a lightning round on Thursday afternoon.

Check out Wednesday’s interviews below and stay tuned to BuckeyesNow for continued coverage of the Ohio State football program.

-----

Get your Ohio State football tickets from SI Tickets. Also, be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State-Penn State Tickets As Low As $75 On SI Tickets

Ohio State LB Tommy Eichenberg Named Lott IMPACT Trophy Player Of The Week

Big Ten Reveals Ohio State’s 2023 Conference Football Schedule

Chip Trayanum Switches Positions Again To Boost Ohio State's RB Depth

Ohio State Fined After Ryan Day Skipped ESPN Awards Show To Recruit C.J. Stroud

Ohio State Plans For WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba To Play Against Penn State

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!