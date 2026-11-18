The Ohio State Buckeyes are alive in the College Football Playoff conversation, but the objective remains the same as usual: keep winning. The Buckeyes made a significant leap Tuesday night and now find themselves at No. 14 in the latest CFP rankings, with the Oregon Ducks at No. 13.

Ohio State has two games remaining, as a path to the Big Ten title game remains alive but slim. The conference office released a series of tie-breaking scenarios where the matchup could be made official as soon as Saturday.

The worst-case scenario is that the Buckeyes miss the title game entirely. The conference's announcement kept it simple, boxing in only the No. 4-ranked UCLA Bruins and No. 8-ranked Indiana Hoosiers scenarios for this weekend.

How Ohio State Mathematically Remains Alive for Big Ten Title Game

Nov 14, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State mascot Brutus Buckeye leads cheers during the fourth quarter against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Luckily for the Buckeyes, they may not be fully out of the woods yet. The Bruins simply have to beat the Michigan Wolverines to clinch, while the Hoosiers need a victory against the Washington Huskies, the Buckeyes to get upset in Lincoln, and the Ducks to get upset Friday night in East Lansing against Michigan State. If all four outcomes don't occur exactly, the chaos would transition to Thanksgiving weekend.

The upside for Ohio State, at least for now, is that the selection committee is recognizing the Big Ten's logjam and honoring it. In simple terms, Buckeyes fans should root for their own team and against each of the aforementioned scenarios not involving the UCLA Bruins.

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More specifically, an ideal combination could see the No. 15-ranked Hawkeyes losing in Champaign Saturday (2:30 p.m. ET, BTN), as the potential upset would give the Hawkeyes three conference losses (including Minnesota and the Ohio State head-to-head game last month).

As it stands right now, Ohio State could finish with two conference losses at minimum should it win out. If it can't, a mid-tier bowl game (or a complete opt-out), could be fully on the table.

Ohio State's Remaining Regular-Season Objectives

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day takes the field for the NCAA football game against the Oregon Ducks in Columbus on Nov. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Barring a miracle collapse in the final two weeks, Ohio State's title game opponent will be the Bruins. UCLA remained unbeaten with a 22-14 win in Westwood last Friday against Illinois to move one step closer to clinching its spot in the conference title game.

That's as big of a motivator as a team like Ohio State could get, especially considering the stark contrasts between both football brands as a whole.

Again, though, the objective remains the same: keep impressing the voters and the rest might take care of itself.