Examining Ohio State's Path to Big Ten Title Game Following Big Win Over Northwestern

Although clichés are frowned upon in sports, the Ohio State Buckeyes finally handled their business at home Saturday afternoon in Columbus, with a 28-19 win over the Northwestern Wildcats.

They may have been on the wrong end of their third consecutive loss, but Wildcats coach David Braun credited the Buckeyes with the victory and remains inspired by their resolve, he said postgame.

“Credit to Ohio State; they made more plays down the stretch to pull away at the end,” Braun said.

But the job isn't done in Columbus, even with three losses (two of them in league play). Mathematically, Ohio State can still reach the Big Ten title game. However, it may require more help than discussed previously before Week 11's action got underway.

Running through some tiebreaker simulations courtesy of bball.nothing.net, one scenario that could see the Buckeyes return to Indianapolis may hinge on the following outcomes.

Critical Big Ten Outcomes To Help Ohio State Out

Nov 14, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day looks on before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The obvious, of course, is finishing the season 9-3. Nebraska, which Ohio State plays next week, clinched a bowl berth with a shutout win over Rutgers (30-0) and can ruin Ohio State's season for good with an upset in Lincoln. If the Buckeyes get by unscathed, the Wolverines, who need one win in their final two games to be bowl-eligible, visit Columbus Thanksgiving weekend in a game Ohio State will surely need to win to keep its hopes alive.

Assuming Ohio State goes 9-3, the following simulation would put the Buckeyes in the conference title game. Granted, the scenario below is not, by calculation, the only one that would benefit Ohio State.

Week 11 (what's left)

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Penn State beats Minnesota

Iowa beats Purdue

Washington beats Michigan State

Week 12

Oregon beats Michigan State (or vice versa)

Iowa beats Illinois (Ohio State holds the head-to-head tiebreaker over both)

UCLA beats Michigan (this game likely doesn't matter as much since UCLA hasn't lost yet)

Northwestern over Minnesota

Ohio State over Nebraska (most critical)

USC over Maryland (meaningless either way)

Washington over Indiana (absolute chaos, as both teams would be tied with two conference losses)

Week 13

Assuming Indiana losses another game down the stretch, these outcomes would clinch a spot for Ohio State.

Iowa over Nebraska (Black Friday)

Wisconsin over Minnesota (or vice versa)

USC over UCLA (would be great, but not a dealbreaker)

Indiana over Purdue (the opposite, by some miracle, works too)

Penn State over Maryland

Ohio State over Michigan

Northwestern over Illinois (or the opposite)

Oregon over Washington

Michigan State over Rutgers

By running the simulation, the top three teams in the Big Ten would look like this:

1. UCLA

2. Ohio State

3. Oregon

Although the Ducks beat the Buckeyes last week, Ohio State clinches second place based on "conference opponent ein percentage."

Again, there is still much to be decided. But a possible path is alive, as long as Ohio State can win out first.