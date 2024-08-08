Young Ohio State Running Back Set To Become Future Star
The Ohio State Buckeyes have two of the best running backs in the country headed into the 2024 season. With TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins set to split carries this season, the one-two punch commands a lot of attention. Freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith has also been the primary true freshman in the spotlight since this spring. This means that one true freshman running back may be sliding a bit under the radar.
James Peoples was a key member of the 2024 recruiting class for the Buckeyes. As a prospect, the four-star running back from San Antonio, Texas was ranked at No. 7 on 247 Sports and No. 8 on On3.
Peoples dominated at the high school level, averaging over 10 yards per carry in both his junior and senior seasons. Although his senior season was shortened due to injury, the running back put up ridiculous numbers during his junior season. On 191 carries, Peoples had 1,904 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns.
The 5'10" freshman has a strong looking frame for a young running back and should only get stronger during his time with the Buckeyes. Fans may get to see him at least a little bit in 2024. After Dallan Hayden chose to transfer to Colorado, the third running back spot opened up for Peoples to secure.
Through the spring Peoples appeared to be the third running back and so far in fall camp, he usually follows Henderson and Judkins in drills. What clips of the drills have shown so far is that Peoples displays some quick feet and explosiveness. While having the opportunity to compare Henderson, Judkins and Peoples, the young running back looks like he belongs.
Although the game reps will likely be limited for Peoples this season, the opportunity to learn from Henderson and Judkins, while still getting some "mop-up duty" could be huge for his development. With the expectation that Henderson and Judkins will both be headed to the NFL Draft in 2025, Peoples may only be a year away from the starting job.
The good news for Ohio State fans is that the talent is clearly evident and Peoples truly does have the makings of becoming a future star with the Buckeyes.