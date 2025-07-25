Former Buckeye Emeka Egbuka Receives Major Praise From Baker Mayfield
Emeka Egbuka was the second-best receiver on the Ohio State Buckeyes last year, and he still managed to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark, finishing with 1,011 yards on 81 catches to go along with 10 touchdowns.
He was widely regarded inside the Buckeyes’ locker room as a leader of the team and a leader of the offense. After winning the national championship over Notre Dame, Egbuka was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the 19th overall pick, and he has quickly earned the respect of his quarterback, Baker Mayfield.
Of all the situations that Egbuka could have been drafted into, there are not many better than Tampa Bay. Egbuka lines up next to Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Bucky Irving and Cade Otton. He joined an offense that already has so many weapons, and that is going to be very advantageous for the young star.
On Thursday, Egbuka was thrust into the first team offense with Mike Evans having an off day. After practice, he received major praise from Mayfield:
“On a day like today, where Mike [Evans] was not practicing, you can put Emeka anywhere, and that really is the truth. It is fun to have a guy like that who is that intelligent and does not act like a rookie, his head is not spinning, and who is able to do it and handle it the right way, and it raises the standard for everybody else."
That statement should come as no surprise to Buckeyes fans everywhere, as that is the perfect description of what Egbuka is. He was always so mature beyond his years and him being prepared was never going to be a question.
Every Ohio State receiver that comes out of the Brian Hartline factory is ready to go on day one of their NFL experience, and Egbuka is no different. To have his starting quarterback making those kinds of remarks just two days into the season signals the impression that he has already made.
Now, it is up to Egbuka to continue progressing and continue to be a positive part of the Buccaneers' offense. Opportunities will be hard to come by, but that is nothing new to him. He will make the most of every chance he gets and will continue to “raise the standard of everybody else.”