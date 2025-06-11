Former Ohio State Buckeyes HC Urban Meyer Blasts New Big 10 Rival Head Coach
On his weekly hit on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd,” former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer did not hold back when discussing USC’s head coach Lincoln Riley.
Cowherd and Meyer were discussing the projected Trojan win total, 7.5, and while Cowherd believed that it is actually an accurate prediction for USC, he asked the question, “when does the hammer come down? Or do you think that this remains long term (that) Lincoln is fine? What if they go 8-5? Is that good enough?”
Meyer boldly responded,
“Well I guess the way that I always looked at USC is that I equate them to Ohio State, Alabama, Texas, and Florida. I always looked at USC as one of the top-5 jobs in America… When 7 (or) 8 wins is acceptable at USC that’s when you have (a problem)... Go 8-5 at Ohio State and see what happens.”
He finished his quote by saying that he thinks that they are going to have a great year and that this conversation won’t continue into the season but his point remains, Lincoln Riley’s seat should be heating up.
If the same situation was happening in Columbus, the head coach wouldn’t last a season. It was just a few short months ago that many people, me included, were questioning if Ryan Day was the right man for the Ohio State job.
People still questioned that while the ball was being kicked off at the Rose Bowl during Ohio State’s historic run to the National Championship.
Being a college head coach is one of the most competitive and unstable jobs anyone could ever have. Being a college coach at one of the premiere universities in America amplifies that 10 times. If USC wants to be on the same level as their now Big 10 rival, they must raise the standard of what’s acceptable and what isn’t.
If they need any advice, they should ask Ryan Day.