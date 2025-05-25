Former Ohio State Buckeyes 5-Star WR Involved in Deadly Accident
Former Ohio State Buckeyes five-star recruit Julian Fleming was involved in a fatal accident over the weekend in Pennsylvania, multiple sources report. Fleming originally was an Ohio State football recruit and one of the best receivers in his class.
He was driving an ATV with his girlfriend, 23-year-old Alyssa Boyd. They collided with a deer without safety equipment. Fleming sustained a serious injury, and Boyd was pronounced dead at the scene per 247Sports report.
Fleming was taken to Guthrie Troy Community Hospital. He has been released from the hospital. Fleming played his final collegiate season with Penn State and was set to be signed by the Green Bay Packers prior to a failed physical.
He spent four seasons with the Buckeyes after being the best receiver in the Class of 2020 and a top-five recruit nationally. He never truly gained much traction in Columbus, ending his junior season with a career-best 533 yards. He eventually transferred to play a fifth season with Penn State.
Fleming was undrafted in 2025 after having 176 receiving yards and a touchdown in the 2024 season with the Nittany Lions. The potential was undoubtedly there as he was among the brightest stars coming out of high school. There's not much known as to the extent of his injuries and if there are any long-term problems that will arise from the accident.
When he entered his name in the transfer portal in 2024, Fleming was seen as the 62nd-best transfer player and the 11th-best receiver in the portal, so landing with a Big Ten school that made the College Football Playoff was impressive as well. He clearly had the potential to take his game to the next level, so it is obviously still to be seen if he can make that jump to the NFL.
Fleming also played basketball and track and field in high school.