Joel Klatt Reveals 2025 Prediction for Ohio State Buckeyes
The Ohio State Buckeyes are going to have one of the most talented rosters in the country next season, and they should be widely expected to be a top-three team in the nation when the season kicks off in late August.
While the team lost starting quarterback Will Howard, who was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers, they are going to have Jeremiah Smith back for his second season and Caleb Downs captaining the team's defense. Those two are enough by themselves to command respect from national outlets.
Coming off a national championship, the Buckeyes are expected to have a quarterback battle to see who is throwing to Smith, but with a myriad of playmakers, the offense should click quickly. That said, Ohio State will be in the most difficult conference in the country, and the Big Ten had three of Joel Klatt's top-four teams.
Oregon came in at No. 4, Ohio State at No. 3, and Penn State at No. 1 with Texas, who will take on the Buckeyes in the first action of the 2025 season for both teams, at No. 2. Here's the entire visual he posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).
Indiana, Illinois and Michigan provide some more exposure for the Big Ten and also give much-needed depth to the conference that has consistently been a top-heavy grouping of programs. Clemson and Notre Dame feel high on the list, yet coming off College Football Playoff appearances last season, both have the quality coaching to be a threat for the crown.
For Ohio State, many have it at No. 1, so dropping to No. 3 would be a pretty big deal, especially with Texas on deck. Arch Manning and company are going to visit Ohio Stadium on August 30, 2025, and be instantly met by a rocking crowd to start the season. That battle is going to set the standard early in the year.