Will Howard Immediately Impressed Steelers Coaches
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers waited until the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft to draft a quarterback, but got a player they've been very interested in in Ohio State's Will Howard. Pittsburgh was thrilled to land Howard late in the draft, and it took almost no time for him to impress his new coaches.
Speaking with The Inquirer's Devin Jackson, Howard's mother, Maureen, revealed that the next day, her son wanted to be on the football field. So much so, that he reached out to Steelers quarterback coach Tom Arth to try and get some work in immediately.
"On Sunday, Howard reached out to Steelers quarterbacks coach Tom Arth for plays, according to his mother, much to the delight of the Steelers coaching staff," Jackson writes.
"[Arth] wrote [Howard] back and said, 'Hey, we were going to give you the weekend off, but this is why we drafted you, because it's the kind of worker you are," Maureen told Jackson.
Howard's leadership and tangibles were what the Steelers were impressed with throughout the scouting process. Despite not being one of the top quarterbacks in the class, many believe Howard contains the skills to become a starter in the NFL, and has the mental side of the game locked down.
With an instant impression like this one, the Steelers have to believe they have a winner. Howard isn't expected to be their starter this season, as Aaron Rodgers is likely to sign still. If he does get a shot, though, the team may be open to having him compete with Mason Rudolph.
Then, next season, the plan remains that Pittsburgh will target a quarterback early in the NFL Draft. If Howard is able to impress in the class room and off the field this season, he may get a shot to compete with that draft pick next summer.
