2 Winners and 2 Losers From Ohio State Football Camp Through 3 Weeks

The Ohio State Buckeyes will be back on the field on Saturday when they kick off their season against Ball State.

Here are two winners and two losers from the first three weeks of fall camp.

Winners

Devin McCuin

Ohio State brought in wide receiver Devin McCuin from UTSA in the transfer portal this offseason, and he might become the Buckeyes' No. 2 wide receiver, opposite Jeremiah Smith.

Head coach Ryan Day praised McCuin during Tuesday's media availability.

“You saw him come in in the spring, do some good things. But then in the summer, he’s taken off with his body and just the way he’s practiced," Day said.

Missed this eye-opener from earlier: Ryan Day said Devin McCuin is “as good as we’ve had here.”



“You saw him come in in the spring, do some good things. But then in the summer, he’s taken off with his body and just the way he’s practiced.”



Wow. — Chase Brown (@chaseabrown__) September 1, 2026

McCuin played three seasons at UTSA, recording 152 receptions for 1,696 yards and 16 scores in 32 games. But he now has a chance to take off in hopefully one of the best offenses in the country.

Jay Timmons

It didn’t seem like this season that Ohio State would have a path for a true freshman corner to have significant playing time this season, but Timmons is making a case that he is going to see real action.

Ohio State placed Timmons with the first team during the first three open practices on the first weekend in August. It seems likely that he will have some role on the defense, even if that means coming in and playing slot corner.

Losers

Tavien St. Clair

The Buckeyes know Julian Sayin will be the starting quarterback this season. However, they don't know who will be backing him up. Tavien St. Clair was supposed to be the No. 2 quarterback and then be in line to win the starting job next season if Sayin leaves for the NFL, but he might not even win the backup job this season.

Day told reporters that Luke Fahey and St. Clair will split reps with the twos this week and see how it goes.

“We're going to let those guys continue to split reps with the twos this week and see how the week goes. And if we can get them both reps in the game, we'll try to do that. We'll just kind of see how the game goes,” Day said, via Eleven Warriors' Dan Hope.

It would be bad if St. Clair couldn't win the No. 2 job and lost the position to Fahey, a 5-foot-11 true freshman.

Bo Jackson

The last time the media was allowed to watch Ohio State practice was three weeks ago so that a lot could've changed since then. But Jackson wasn't running with the No. 1 offense during the three days the public was allowed to observe.

There is a possibility that Jackson could reclaim his position as the No. 1 running back. If the Buckeyes take the field on Saturday and Isaiah West is the starter, it may indicate that Jackson has lost his spot as the team's primary back.