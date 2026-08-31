Updated Ohio State Football Projected Starting Lineup After Fall Camp So Far
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With the 2026 College Football Season already underway, the Ohio State Buckeyes await their debut in Week 1 with a home game against the Ball State Cardinals.
The top-ranked Buckeyes will be looking to make a statement at home, as they’ll kick the game off as 49.5 point favorites beginning a journey that, they hope, will conclude with the program’s tenth National Title.
With the season debut just a few days away, we’ll take a look at Ohio State’s projected depth chart for the opener:
Offense
Quarterback: Julian Sayin, Tavian St. Clair, Luke Fahey
Running Back: Bo Jackson, Isaiah West, Ja’Kobi Jackson, Legend Bey
Wide Receiver: Jeremiah Smith, Brandon Inniss, Chris Henry Jr., Devin McCuinn, Kyle Parker, Brock Boyd
Tight End: Nate Roberts, Mason Williams, Hunter Welcing
Left Tackle: Ian Moore, Carter Lowe
Left Guard: Luke Montgomery, Jake Cook
Center: Carlos Hinzman, Josh Padilla
Right Guard: Austin Siereveld, Gabe VanSickle
Right Tackle: Phillip Daniels, Deontae Armstrong
At running back, West took a ton of reps with the starters over the past few weeks, so there might be a heavy rotation between him and Bo Jackson to start the season off, with former Gator Ja’Kobi Jackson being sprinkled in.
The wide receiver group is deep, but might not be as top heavy as it was in recent years, behind Jeremiah Smith. There’s no clear Carnell Tate in there, although a pair of transfers, McCuinn and Parker, are poised to make some noise.
In the trenches, Siereveld will start in the inside, but will kick out to tackle if there’s any issues on the left side where Moore will likely get the start. Padilla should be the top backup option at center or guard.
Defense
Defensive End: Kenyatta Jackson Jr., Beau Atkinson, Qua Russaw, Zion Grady, Khary Wilder, Epi Sitanilei
Defensive Tackle: James Smith, Eddrick Houston, John Walker, Will Smith Jr., Jason Moore, Damari Simeon
Linebacker: Payton Pierce, Christian Alliegro, Riley Pettijohn, T.J. Alford, Cincere Johnson, Garrett Stover
Cornerback: Jermaine Mathews Jr., Devin Sanchez, Dominick Kelly, Cal Calhoun, Jordan Thomas
Nickelback: Earl Little Jr., Jay Timmons, Miles Lockhart
Safety: Jaylen McClain, Terry Moore, Leroy Rocker III, Khmari Bing, Blaine Bradford
The interior defensive line is looking like the team’s deepest position, with four potential starters and a lot of flexibility in that group. On the outside, Kenyatta Jackson Jr. is being counted on to have a phenomenal season after forgoing the NFL Draft.
At the second level, all eyes will be on Pierce from Day 1, with incoming transfer Alliegro bringing a lot of experience to the table. Pettijohn will play a lot, though. Keep an eye out on Johnson, who’s already being called ‘baby Arvell Reese.’
The secondary is in great shape, even after losing a generational talent like Caleb Downs. Mathews and McClain are certified stars, while Sanchez is due as the next great Buckeye cornerback. The nickel spot will be key for this team throughout the season, with incoming transfer Little getting the first stab, but look for true freshman Timmons to get a ton of work there, as well.
Special Teams
Placekicker: Connor Hawkins
Punter: Joe McGuire
Long Snapper: Dalton Riggs
The name to follow here is obviously Hawkins, who will get the chance to right the ship at placekicker after last season’s woes.
Aussie McGuire is more than solid on punts, and Riggs brings a ton of experience at long snapper.
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