Updated Ohio State Football Projected Starting Lineup After Fall Camp So Far

With the 2026 College Football Season already underway, the Ohio State Buckeyes await their debut in Week 1 with a home game against the Ball State Cardinals.

The top-ranked Buckeyes will be looking to make a statement at home, as they’ll kick the game off as 49.5 point favorites beginning a journey that, they hope, will conclude with the program’s tenth National Title.

With the season debut just a few days away, we’ll take a look at Ohio State’s projected depth chart for the opener:

Offense



Quarterback: Julian Sayin, Tavian St. Clair, Luke Fahey

Running Back: Bo Jackson, Isaiah West, Ja’Kobi Jackson, Legend Bey

Wide Receiver: Jeremiah Smith, Brandon Inniss, Chris Henry Jr., Devin McCuinn, Kyle Parker, Brock Boyd

Tight End: Nate Roberts, Mason Williams, Hunter Welcing

Left Tackle: Ian Moore, Carter Lowe

Left Guard: Luke Montgomery, Jake Cook

Center: Carlos Hinzman, Josh Padilla

Right Guard: Austin Siereveld, Gabe VanSickle

Right Tackle: Phillip Daniels, Deontae Armstrong

At running back, West took a ton of reps with the starters over the past few weeks, so there might be a heavy rotation between him and Bo Jackson to start the season off, with former Gator Ja’Kobi Jackson being sprinkled in.

The wide receiver group is deep, but might not be as top heavy as it was in recent years, behind Jeremiah Smith. There’s no clear Carnell Tate in there, although a pair of transfers, McCuinn and Parker, are poised to make some noise.

In the trenches, Siereveld will start in the inside, but will kick out to tackle if there’s any issues on the left side where Moore will likely get the start. Padilla should be the top backup option at center or guard.

Defense

Defensive End: Kenyatta Jackson Jr., Beau Atkinson, Qua Russaw, Zion Grady, Khary Wilder, Epi Sitanilei

Defensive Tackle: James Smith, Eddrick Houston, John Walker, Will Smith Jr., Jason Moore, Damari Simeon

Linebacker: Payton Pierce, Christian Alliegro, Riley Pettijohn, T.J. Alford, Cincere Johnson, Garrett Stover

Cornerback: Jermaine Mathews Jr., Devin Sanchez, Dominick Kelly, Cal Calhoun, Jordan Thomas

Nickelback: Earl Little Jr., Jay Timmons, Miles Lockhart

Safety: Jaylen McClain, Terry Moore, Leroy Rocker III, Khmari Bing, Blaine Bradford

The interior defensive line is looking like the team’s deepest position, with four potential starters and a lot of flexibility in that group. On the outside, Kenyatta Jackson Jr. is being counted on to have a phenomenal season after forgoing the NFL Draft.

At the second level, all eyes will be on Pierce from Day 1, with incoming transfer Alliegro bringing a lot of experience to the table. Pettijohn will play a lot, though. Keep an eye out on Johnson, who’s already being called ‘baby Arvell Reese.’

The secondary is in great shape, even after losing a generational talent like Caleb Downs. Mathews and McClain are certified stars, while Sanchez is due as the next great Buckeye cornerback. The nickel spot will be key for this team throughout the season, with incoming transfer Little getting the first stab, but look for true freshman Timmons to get a ton of work there, as well.

Special Teams

Placekicker: Connor Hawkins

Punter: Joe McGuire

Long Snapper: Dalton Riggs

The name to follow here is obviously Hawkins, who will get the chance to right the ship at placekicker after last season’s woes.

Aussie McGuire is more than solid on punts, and Riggs brings a ton of experience at long snapper.