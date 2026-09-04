3 Keys to Ohio State’s Matchup Against Ball State

The Buckeyes' 2026 season opener against Ball State is almost here.

Ryan Day and his team have spent months preparing for battle following a bitter playoff loss to the Miami Hurricanes.

Opening the season in the right way is paramount, no matter the opponent, and the Buckeyes will need to do these three things to come out on top this week and beyond.

Target Key Weapons

It sounds simple, right? Give the ball to your best players.

Newly hired offensive coordinator Arthur Smith has faced criticism in the NFL for failing to get his playmakers involved. The Buckeyes have key weapons at every position, including Jeremiah Smith, Bo Jackson, Isaiah West, and Devin McCuin.

The wealth of targets will simply be too much for the Ball State defense to handle, and the Buckeyes must take advantage. The Cardinals ended last season as one of the worst defenses in college football, particularly in the run game. If all goes well, the Buckeyes should have no problem putting points on the board.

Leave No Doubt

Allowing inexperienced freshmen and transfers to get on the field is key for future development. The Buckeyes had multiple games on their schedule last season where fans felt like we could see the future of Ohio State football once things got out of hand. Unfortunately, the Buckeyes let inferior opponents stick around, leading to less playing time for the reserves.

The Buckeyes cannot afford to mess around against Ball State. With a gauntlet of a schedule this season, the Ohio State reserves will have fewer opportunities for in-game development. If all goes well, Day should call off the dogs early and allow guys like Tavien St. Clair, Luke Fahey, Cincere Johnson, and more to get in the game and get a feel for college football.

Come Out Healthy

Once the final seconds tick off the clock and Carmen Ohio begins, we hope to have reassurance that everyone who stepped on the field will step off it feeling healthy and ready to go for the next week. Losing a player at a key position in a game like this is gut-wrenching, and the Buckeyes must come out week one healthy for the rest of the season and beyond.

Final Thoughts

College football season is finally here. At this time tomorrow, we will all be watching the Scarlet and Gray take the field for what will be yet another exciting season of college football. The wait was worth it, and the Buckeyes will look to defend their home field with a win.