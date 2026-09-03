Ohio State Offensive Line Focused on Fixing Problem That Ruined Buckeyes’ Postseason

Ohio State’s offensive line spent most of last season keeping quarterback Julian Sayin remarkably clean. Then everything changed in the Buckeyes’ two biggest games.

After allowing just six sacks throughout the 12-game regular season, Ohio State surrendered five against Indiana in the Big Ten Championship Game and five more against Miami in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals.

Those struggles are being used as motivation as the Buckeyes prepare to begin the 2026 season. For an experienced offensive line with aspirations of becoming the best unit in college football, correcting the problem that surfaced at the worst possible time has become an offseason priority.

How Ohio State Is Fixing Its Pass Protection

Center Carson Hinzman is entering his fifth year with the Buckeyes, coming off a senior season in which he started all 14 games and was named a First-Team All-American by the AFCA and Third-Team All-Big Ten.

Ahead of this season, Hinzman has already been named to the Rimington Trophy, Outland Trophy, and Lombardi Award preseason watch lists. After previously acknowledging that Ohio State drifted from its fundamentals late last season, Hinzman said the offensive line has placed an increased emphasis on handling movement and stunts from opposing defensive fronts.

“A lot of people may try to move or stunt on us because we’re a very great group, and I think it’s hard for a lot of people to play us straight up,” Hinzman said. “And so I think for us to be able to handle a lot of that movement is going to be important for us. I think what we’ve done in terms of scheme has been really good as well in terms of getting ready for some of that movement that we know is coming.”

Experience Anchors the Interior

Hinzman will be surrounded by plenty of experience on the interior with Luke Montgomery and Austin Siereveld also returning. Ryan Day described the trio simply as “a lot of beef in there.”

All three started every game for Ohio State last season, and Hinzman believes their familiarity with one another could give the Buckeyes an advantage up front.

“We all trust each other because we've all played with each other through ups and downs,” Hinzman said. “And I think with the experience we have in the middle right there, I think it's going to be a great advantage we have on this team.”

Montgomery and Siereveld join Hinzman on both the Outland Trophy and Lombardi Award preseason watch lists. Siereveld is also a returning captain after earning the honor in 2025 and being selected again for the 2026 season.