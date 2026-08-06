3 Ohio State Players About to Break Out in Fall Camp

Fall camp is here for the Ohio State Buckeyes, with their first game against Ball State officially less than one month away.

The real work starts now for head coach Ryan Day’s team, as the Buckeyes enter 2026 with legitimate national championship aspirations. As has become tradition at Ohio State, the Buckeyes graduated several blue chip starters to the National Football League via the 2026 NFL Draft.

But an offense returning Heisman contenders Julian Sayin and Jeremiah Smith plus sophomore running back Bo Jackson should be one of the best in the country. Matt Patricia’s defense lost elite names like Caleb Downs and Arvell Reese, so the Buckeyes will be tasked with replacing those premium players with the next generation of silver bullets.

Let’s take a look at a few players who are on the verge of breaking out in fall camp. With a strong month, these players can carve out big roles on an actual championship-contending team with a brutal schedule in the Big Ten.

WR Chris Henry Jr.

The true freshman receiver is probably the most hyped 19-year-old in college football at the moment.

But Henry’s 6-foot-5 frame added muscle this offseason in Columbus, and the Buckeyes are very pleased with his progression. Ohio State has had plenty of success with getting major contributions from teenagers, just ask Smith, who is almost guaranteed to be the first non-quarterback selected in next year’s draft.

If Henry is even half good as advertised during his true freshman year, he’ll be a nice addition to a star-studded room headlined by Smith and senior receiver Brandon Inniss.

LT Ian Moore

Last season, Moore appeared in all 14 games for the Buckeyes. This fall, he’s primed to take another step forward and claim Ohio State’s starting left tackle job.

As a redshirt sophomore, Moore is expected to solidify Ohio State’s offensive line this season. The starting offensive line struggled down the stretch last season against Indiana in the Big Ten Championship Game and Miami in the College Football Playoff.

After a few seasons of quietly developing behind veteran linemen, Moore is primed for a bigger role in 2026.

LB Riley Pettijohn

Something about Buckeyes linebackers breaking out after a summer of development is just the way things typically go for Ohio State.

Patricia had Ohio State’s defense humming last season. At the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Sonny Styles predicted a big step forward for Payton Pierce and Pettijohn, who told reporters this offseason that he’s excited to get out there and make plays.