4-Star WR Quincy Porter Reveals Why He Chose Ohio State Over Michigan
The Ohio State Buckeyes' role as 'WRU' continued to bear fruit on Friday, when they landed a commitment from four-star Bergen Catholic (Oradell, NJ) four-star wide receiver Quincy Porter.
Porter picked the Buckeyes over Michigan, Oklahoma, and Penn State, with the Wolverines seen as the favorite by most heading into his announcement.
But according to Porter, there is one thing that separates the Buckeyes from the rest of the pack, and it made the difference in his decision to pick Ohio State in the end.
He is referencing, of course, head coach Ryan Day and wide receiver coach Brian Hartline's ability to develop receivers and put them into position to have success and get drafted in the NFL Draft.
"Ohio State has a history," Porter told 247Sports. "They have a history of sending guys to the League and that's where I want to be. Coach (Brian) Hartline was a major factor and Coach Day was a huge part. They have guys going to the League and I feel like I can do that."
We saw it as recently as this year, with Marvin Harrison Jr. going No.4 overall the Arizona Cardinals. The year before that, it was Jaxon Smith-Njigba at No. 20. And in 2022, it was Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave going back-to-back at No. 10 and No. 11 respectively on Day 1.
And that is just in the last three seasons. Dating back to 2015, the Buckeyes have had a total of 13 receivers drafted.
In short, the proof is in the pudding. And the nation's No. 48 overall player and No. 8 wide receiver is so comfortable with his decision and what he has seen from the Buckeyes, that he has shut his recruiting down completely.
"I had a conversation with Michigan," Porter told 247Sports. "And I told Oklahoma. I'm done with my visits. I'm all done."