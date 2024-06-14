‘WRU!’ Ohio State Lands Commitment From 2025 WR Quincy Porter
The Ohio State Buckeyes are adding a talented receiver to what’s already turning into a supremely talented 2025 recruiting class.
Per reports Friday from On3's Hayes Fawcett, Ohio State has landed a commitment from 2025 four-star receiver Quincy Porter of Bergen Catholic in Oradell, New Jersey. He chose the Buckeyes over a final six that also included Michigan, Penn State, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, and Alabama.
“The wide receiver play that they have at Ohio State,” Porter told On3. “Ohio State is Wide Receiver U.”
Ohio State will eventually keep this 'WRU' trend going when 2024 five-star freshman Jeremiah Smith is inevitably drafted. However, the Buckeyes are now prepping the 2025 class with similar expectations after landing Porter.
He now gives the Buckeyes their 15th commitment in the 2025 class. Ohio State just landed a pledge from four-star safety Faheem Delane on June 9.
“I’m close with (Brian) Hartline,” Porter told On3 of the Buckeyes wide receiver coach. “I had great conversations with him, which ultimately made me commit.”
Porter officially visited Ohio State on Friday, June 7. He was set to take his official visit to Michigan beginning today (June 14) before visiting Oklahoma on June 21. However, On3 is now reporting that he won’t be taking any more OVs and has shut down his recruitment.
Ohio State currently only has one other receiver commit in the class with four-star De'zie Jones. Coincidentally, he's also from a Catholic school in New Jersey (DePaul Catholic in Wayne, NJ).
In 2022 as a freshman, Porter had 35 catches for 686 yards and 11 touchdowns.
