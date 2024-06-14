Buckeyes Now

‘WRU!’ Ohio State Lands Commitment From 2025 WR Quincy Porter

The Ohio State Buckeyes are adding a second receiver to their deep 2025 recruiting class.

Matt Galatzan

Nov 18, 2023; Oradell, NJ, USA; Donovan Catholic football at Bergen Catholic in a State, Non-Public A, semifinal game. BC #0 Quincy Porter runs for a touchdown after making a catch in the third quarter.
Nov 18, 2023; Oradell, NJ, USA; Donovan Catholic football at Bergen Catholic in a State, Non-Public A, semifinal game. BC #0 Quincy Porter runs for a touchdown after making a catch in the third quarter. / Mandatory Credit: Michael Karas-The

The Ohio State Buckeyes are adding a talented receiver to what’s already turning into a supremely talented 2025 recruiting class. 

Per reports Friday from On3's Hayes Fawcett, Ohio State has landed a commitment from 2025 four-star receiver Quincy Porter of Bergen Catholic in Oradell, New Jersey. He chose the Buckeyes over a final six that also included Michigan, Penn State, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, and Alabama.

“The wide receiver play that they have at Ohio State,” Porter told On3. “Ohio State is Wide Receiver U.”

Ohio State will eventually keep this 'WRU' trend going when 2024 five-star freshman Jeremiah Smith is inevitably drafted. However, the Buckeyes are now prepping the 2025 class with similar expectations after landing Porter.

He now gives the Buckeyes their 15th commitment in the 2025 class. Ohio State just landed a pledge from four-star safety Faheem Delane on June 9. 

“I’m close with (Brian) Hartline,” Porter told On3 of the Buckeyes wide receiver coach. “I had great conversations with him, which ultimately made me commit.”

Porter officially visited Ohio State on Friday, June 7. He was set to take his official visit to Michigan beginning today (June 14) before visiting Oklahoma on June 21. However, On3 is now reporting that he won’t be taking any more OVs and has shut down his recruitment.

Ohio State currently only has one other receiver commit in the class with four-star De'zie Jones. Coincidentally, he's also from a Catholic school in New Jersey (DePaul Catholic in Wayne, NJ).

In 2022 as a freshman, Porter had 35 catches for 686 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Per reports Friday from On3's Hayes Fawcett, Ohio State has landed a commitment from 2025 four-star receiver Quincy Porter of Bergen Catholic in Oradell, New Jersey. He chose the Buckeyes over a final six that also included Michigan, Penn State, Texas A&M, Oklahoma and Alabama.

Published |Modified
Matt Galatzan

MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com, AllAggies.com, and the Managing Editor of BuckeyesNow.com and TheGroveReport.com He is also the Editor-In-Chief of RamDigest.com and TexansDaily.com. Galatzan graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry under Mike Fisher at DallasBasketball.com in 2014, which at the time was part of the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com on the 247Sports network. When DallasBasketball.com and CowboysCountry.com moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, Galatzan followed suit, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com and AllAggies.com a year later. Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, former Longhorns players Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, and many other recruits, and current/former players for each of the teams he has covered. Galatzan is also a full-time employee in the digital media department for Audacy and KRLD FM's 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, which is the official radio home of the Dallas Cowboys. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan For any inquiries, please email matt.galatzan@gmail.com

Home/News