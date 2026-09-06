4 Takeaways From Ohio State Win vs. Ball State

Ohio State secured its first win of the season by defeating Ball State 56-3 on Saturday, and here are a few takeaways from the contest.

Jeremiah Smith is coming for the Heisman Trophy

Smith only had playing time in the first half since Ohio State pulled its starters early in the second, but Smith made the most of his time on the field. He finished the first half with eight receptions on nine targets, totaling 151 yards and two touchdowns.

If Smith had played the entire second half, he could have surpassed 300 yards; that’s how dominant he was. Smith looks better than ever, which is impressive considering he has been the best receiver in the sport since he stepped onto the field as a true freshman in 2024.

Luke Fahey seems to be the No. 2 quarterback

It seemed like heading into the season that Julian Sayin was going to be the starter, and redshirt freshman quarterback Tavien St. Clair was going to back him up. But that doesn’t seem to be the case.

When Ohio State pulled its starters in the second half, true freshman backup Luke Fahey came in at No. 2, not St. Clair.

St. Clair was one of the highest-ranked quarterbacks coming out of the 2025 high school class, and losing the No. 2 job to Fahey, who has been with Ohio State for nine months, isn't a great look.

Bo Jackson is still running back No. 1

When Ohio State started fall camp in early August, Bo Jackson wasn't running the first-team offense; instead, sophomore running back Isaiah West was.

However, it didn't matter because Jackson started on Saturday. West might have dropped down the depth chart since he was the third running back to enter the game, while Florida transfer Ja'Kobi Jackson was the second running back.

Julian Sayin showed some mobility

One of the biggest knocks about Sayin last season was his inability to use his legs and take off and run. But he might be ready to add that mobility part to his game this season.

Sayin took off and ran for a touchdown with 12:19 left in the second quarter on a 4th down and goal from the three-yard line. A season ago, he might have looked to make a play with his arm in that situation, but this time he relied on his legs to get the job done.