Ohio State Postgame Quotes That Matter From Ryan Day After 56-3 Win vs. Ball State

Ohio State took down Ball State 56-3 in its season opener.

Despite the blowout, the game provided the first real glimpse of what’s to come for the Buckeyes this season. These are the postgame comments from Ryan Day that mattered most.

Legend Bey’s Talent Is Clear, But Trust Still Has to Be Earned

On the opening kickoff, freshman Legend Bey brought the ball out of the end zone when he should have taken the touchback, then did it again later in the first half.

“What we can’t do is make the same mistake twice,” Day said. “Nobody felt worse than Legend on that, but those are trust things that we’re going to have to continue to work on, to build trust within the coaches and the teammates and the team.”

Day went on to commend Bey’s talent, coachability, attitude, and what he can do with the ball in his hands.

Why it matters: Bey had six carries for 37 yards and two catches for 37 yards and a touchdown, showing the versatility Ohio State has talked about throughout camp. But Day is making it clear that talent alone isn't enough to earn a larger role.

The Running Game Wasn’t Good Enough Early

The Buckeyes struggled to establish their run game in the first half, and those issues become much more concerning with Texas up next. Day credited offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and offensive line coach/run game coordinator Tyler Bowen for making adjustments at halftime.

“There was a couple of things early on that they did movement-wise that we finally got identified with,” Day said. “Arthur and Tyler did a good job of recognizing that at half, making a few adjustments on some of the schemes, and then the offensive line did a really good job there as well.”

Why it matters: Ohio State eventually finished with 237 rushing yards and 6.8 yards per carry, while Bo Jackson and Ja'Kobi Jackson each ran for 83 yards. But Ball State created problems with movement up front, and fixing problems against movement/stunts will be crucial before Texas.

Ohio State Still Doesn’t Have a Clear No. 2 Quarterback

Julian Sayin, Luke Fahey and Tavien St. Clair all saw action against Ball State.

“I think we were able to get a sample size and go from there and see where that goes,” Day said. “We decided to put Luke in first, but we’ll continue to evaluate it and let those guys continue to work to get better.”

Why it matters: After an entire offseason of competition, Luke Fahey and Tavien St. Clair are still battling for the backup job. And their stat lines were nearly identical—each went 5-of-6 with a touchdown.

Jeremiah Smith Is the Centerpiece

Jeremiah Smith had eight catches for 151 yards and two touchdowns, all before halftime.

“Then we decided to hold him in the second half, which for Jeremiah, he understands what’s coming here, and he was great,” Day said. “He said, ‘Let the young guys play,’ and put that decision in the coaches’ hands and trusted what we did.”

Why it matters: Smith remains the centerpiece of Ohio State’s offense, but with Texas looming, the Buckeyes had no reason to keep him on the field—and he had no problem giving the younger players their opportunity.